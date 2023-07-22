Home

Entertainment

Adhura Effect: Prime Video And Emmay Entertainment Team up With Sangath to Prevent ‘Horrors’ of Bullying

Prime Video recently launched its first Hindi horror series Adhura, produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment.

Adhura Effect Prime Video And Emmay Entertainment Team up With Sangath to Prevent ‘Horrors’ of Bullying

Mumbai: Prime Video recently launched its first Hindi horror series Adhura, produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment. Created and directed by Gauravv K Chawla and Ananya Banerjee (also, written by), the series not only delves into the world of horror and supernatural but also addresses the horrors of bullying, which is still rampant. Through two pivotal characters, Vedant and Ninad, the series highlights varying kinds of bullying, its impact on young minds, the traumas, and its lasting effects.

Taking a step further in raising awareness and extending support to children and young adults who are experiencing bullying, the creators of Adhura have joined hands with Sangath, a renowned non-government organization (NGO) committed to improving access to mental health across the age spectrum and providing clinical services, workshops, and training. Children and youth who experience bullying and need support can reach out to the NGO’s Well-Being Centre on the free tele-counseling helpline +91-11-41198666, available every day, from 10 am to 6 pm, or for clinical services (sustained mental health support) reach out to contact.clinicalservices@sangath.in.

Speaking about the partnership, the series writer and director Ananya Banerjee, said, “We are humbled that audiences who have watched the series have appreciated our efforts to address issues like bullying and homophobia. I firmly believe that through storytelling one can initiate meaningful conversations and bring about a change. Every child deserves to grow up in a world where kindness prevails and we want to empower kids and foster an environment where they feel secure, heard, and supported. Our association with NGO Sangath is an important milestone in our journey to increase public awareness of bullying and standing up against it.”

Adding about the collaboration, creator, and director Gauravv K Chawla said, “As a filmmaker, I like to tell stories that effectively address societal issues and then juxtapose it in a way that it drives forward a message; something we haven’t seen happens a lot in the horror genre. With Adhura our endeavour was to marry these different aspects. Through the two characters – Vedant and Ninad – we touched upon a very relevant topic of bullying. Bullying is often perceived as a part of growing up, however, it can have detrimental effects on many. We are glad to have collaborated with Sangath, who are experts in the field of child development and mental health, and create more awareness about the wonderful work they have been doing in addressing and handling this issue.”

Speaking about our association Dr. Abhijit Nadkarni, Sangath Well-Being Center said, “We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the creators of Adhura and the team at Prime Video for taking the initiative to start a conversation about the critical issue of bullying. Bullying, in all its forms, has a profound impact on the formative experiences of young people and communities, affecting their emotional well-being, and mental health, and adverse impacts extending into their adult lives, thus compromising their overall quality of life. Initiating conversations around bullying through large viewership platforms such as Prime Video helps to raise awareness of its ill effects, sensitize the audience on prevention strategies, and also encourages empathy, compassion, and understanding among viewers. We hope the show encourages survivors to find solace in knowing they are not alone and empowers them to seek support and take action against this pervasive social issue.”

Adhura delves into the deep-rooted fears and inner demons of its characters, promising a gripping and suspenseful journey into the supernatural realm. The series features Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh, Poojan Chhabra, Shrenik Arora, Rahul Dev, Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, Aru Krishansh Verma, Jamini Pathak and more. Prime members across 240+ countries and territories worldwide can now stream Adhura on the service.

— press release















