Priyanka Chahar Choudhary First Reaction After Losing Trophy to MC Stan

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s First Reaction After Losing The Trophy to MC Stan

Bigg Boss 16 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s First Reaction After Losing The Trophy to MC Stan (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finished at no. 3 at the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale that took place last night in the presence of other contestants and host Salman Khan. While rapper MC Stan lifted the trophy for the season, Priyanka received immense love and was even declared the ‘real winner’ by Salman irrespective of who took the trophy home. Now, in her first interaction with the media after the finale, Priyanka reacted to losing the trophy.

The actor, who looked glamorous in a sultry red gown featuring a thigh-high slit, looked energetic as she posed for the paparazzi. When asked about not gelling well with a few contestants and not being able to win the show, Priyanka laughed and said she got so much love and that she was already overwhelmed.

The actor’s video from outside the Bigg Boss 16 sets is going viral on social media in which she is seen laughing her heart out and thanking the fans for being there for her. Priyanka then tells the media that she met amazing people inside the house. “Yahan par mere liye sab equal hai, main kisi ko block nahi karugi. Sab pyaare bande hai yaar (They are all equal to me. I am not going to block anybody. They are all such lovely people),” she said in her first statement after the Bigg Boss 16 finale.

While Priyanka ended up being the second runner-up, Shiv Thakare, who is friends with MC Stan, finished at no. 2. It was a thrilling watch on Sunday night but Priyanka definitely won many hearts with her fabulous game. Who do you think deserved to win Bigg Boss 16?












