Home

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Confesses Dating Her Bollywood Co-Stars: ‘I Went From Relationship to Relationship to Relationship’

Priyanka Chopra recently confessed that she dated her Bollywood co-stars in the past before meeting Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Confesses Dating Her Bollywood Co-Stars: ‘I Went From Relationship to Relationship to Relationship’

Priyanka Chopra Confesses Dating Her Bollywood Co-Stars: Priyanka Chopra is known for her candid confessions during interviews and public interactions. The actor, however, does not usually reveal much about her private life. But recently her revelations on being bullied by Bollywood created a lot of debate on nepotism and politics in Hindi film industry. The Citadel actor had admitted that she was being ‘cornered’ which force her to move to LA and pursue her career in music followed by Hollywood films. Some actors and a section of netizens had blamed Karan Johar for forcing Priyanka to quit Bollywood. Now, in a recent interview she has also confessed about ending up dating her co-stars.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA CONFIRMS THAT SHE DATED HER FORMER CO-ACTORS

Priyanka has been linked with Akshay Kumar, Harman Baweja, Shahid Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan in the past. While speaking to Alex Cooper for the podcast Call Her Daddy, the actor said “I went from relationship to relationship to relationship. I did not give myself time at all between relationships till my last one.” She further added “I think I worked a lot and I always ended up dating the actors that I worked with are the people that I met on my set. And I think that, I just thought I had an idea of what a relationship should be like, and I kept seeking that and trying to fit the people that came into my life into my idea of that relationship and I’ve dated great people.” Priyanka also opined “Yeah, the relationships may have ended really badly some of them, but like the people that I’ve had, I’ve dated in my life, have been really wonderful. But after my ex before my husband, I literally took two years off. And that was a big reason.”

Priyanka Chopra has recently been signed for Ilya Naishuller’s directorial Heads of State featuring Idris Elba and John Cena.

For more updates on Priyanka Chopra, check out this space at India.com.















