Home

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Gives a Savage Reply on Being Quizzed About Her Lavish Wedding With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra recently gave a savage response on being quizzed about her lavish wedding with Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Gives a Savage Reply on Being Quizzed About Her Lavish Wedding With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Opens up on Her Grand Indian Wedding: Priyanka Chopra recently opened up on her grand destination wedding with Nick Jonas. The actor is always candid and honest whenever quizzed about her personal and professional life. She tied the knot with American actor-singer Nick Jonas in 2018. The couple often share their mushy reels and pictures from their vacations and fans have even nicknamed them Prick. Their dazzling appearance at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch even also grabbed headlines. In a recent interview with CNN, the Citadel actor was asked about her lavish marriage ceremony in India.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA REACTS TO HER GRAND WEDDING WITH NICK JONAS

When Priyanka was questioned during the interaction that ‘why did you want it (her wedding with Nick) to be so big’, Priyanka said, “Because I never said I was subtle. Everything I do is big. I am a bold person. It (the wedding) was big in scale, but it was just a 110 people. It was the closest people to me and my husband, and we kept it very intimate. But I wanted to get married in a palace, with a 75-foot train, why not?” She donned a custom Ralph Lauren gown that took a total of 1,826 hours to make – complete with pearls, beads, Swarovski crystals and a 75-foot train for the first Christian ceremony. Her dress also had some special touches, including eight words in hand-stitched embroidery, which read: Nicholas Jerry Jonas, 1st December 2018, Madhu and Ashok, Om Namah Shivay (a Hindu mantra invoking Lord Shiva), family, hope, compassion and love. Priyanka wore a red lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the second Hindu wedding.

Sophie Turner and then-fiancé Joe Jonas to Priyanka and Nick’s parents were among the attendees at the destination wedding in Rajasthan.

For more updates on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, check out this space at India.com.















