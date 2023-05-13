Priyanka Chopra Greets Paparazzi at Delhi Airport Ahead of Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadhas Engagement

Home

Priyanka Chopra recently greeted the paparazzi with ‘Namaste’ as she was clicked after her arrival at the Delhi airport.

Priyanka Chopra Greets Paparazzi at Delhi Airport: Priyanka Chopra always takes the internet by storm, be it her candid confessions, charming persona or her incredible performances. The actor has recently been making headlines ever since her revelations about being ‘cornered’ by Bollywood. She is also being hailed for her spy actioner series Citadel by audiences worldwide. Priyanka’s rom-com Love Again has recently released in India, which also has a cameo by her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas. The Love Again actor was recently papped at Delhi airport as she has arrived for her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s engagement with AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) leader Raghav Chadha.

Priyanka donned a light brown sweatshirt and matching pants paired with a black cap, matching shoes and dark sunglasses. She also carried a black bag. While moving towards her car, Priyanka smiled and greeted the shutterbugs with folded hands and said Namaste (greeting in Hindi). Previously, a fan handle had shared a picture of Priyanka as she posed with a fan at the London airport. Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement will take place at the latter’s Delhi home Kapurthala House on Saturday. Raghav’s home has been decked with flowers and lights. The Code Name: Tiranga actor’s Mumbai house has also been decorated with lights.

The ceremony on Saturday is expected to begin at 5 in the evening and will take place as per Sikh rituals, as reported by ANI. It will commence with a Sukhmani Sahib Path followed by Ardas at 6 pm. The close-knit event will be attended by the family, relatives and friends of the couple. Many eminent politicians are also expected to attend the ceremony.

