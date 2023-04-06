Home

Priyanka Chopra Joins Idris Elba in Heads of State, John Cena Welcomes Her on Board: ‘World Renowned’

Priyanka Chopra is all set to join Idris Elba in Heads of State as John Cena welcomed her on board.

Priyanka Chopra Joins Idris Elba in Heads of State: Priyanka Chopra is getting rave reviews from celebs who attended the premiere of her upcoming spy series Citadel. The actor plays a spy in the web show co-starring Richard Madden. Richard is currently in India for promoting the espionage action-thriller. The actor is known for his portrayal of Robb Stark in Game of Thrones. Citadel is also being hyped as it has Russo Brothers as its Executive Producers. The trailer shows Priyanka in an action avatar doing death defying stunts and hand-to-hand combat. Now, the actor took to her Instagram handle to announce her new collaboration with Amazon Studios. As per the update, she will be working with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads of State.

CHECK OUT PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S TWEET THANKING JOHN CENA:

JOHN CENA WELCOMES PRIYANKA CHOPRA ON BOARD

She shared a report from Deadline magazine that read “Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Star Opposite John Cena & Idris Elba In Amazon Studios’ Action Pic ‘Heads of State’. ” Priyanka wrote in her post “On to the next 🎬🎥 @idriselba @johncena @naishuller @amazonstudios Let’s gooo!!” John Cena quote tweeted the report and captioned it as “THANK YOU @AmazonStudios for assembling such a dream team. Excited to get to work on #HeadsOfState with @idriselba and welcome the newest cast member, the world renowned @priyankachopra!” Priyanka replied with a tweet quote thanking the actor and former WWE champion and wrote “Thank you for the warm welcome @JohnCena I can’t wait to get to set! let’s gooooo @AmazonStudios #headsofstate @idriselba.”

RUSSO BROTHERS HEAPED PRAISE ON PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Recently Russo Brothers had lauded Priyanka’s work in Citadel and said “This is a genre that traditionally has a male lead. And so what was interesting to us was upending that. Priyanka is really gifted physically. She is a badass on camera and she kicks a lot of a** in the show. Without giving too much away, her character is driving a lot of the action for the better part of the series, and Richard’s character is playing catch up. That was a really interesting and exciting idea for us.”

PRIYANKA CHOPRA REVEALED ABOUTR FACING POLITICS IN BOLLYWOOD

Priyanka sparked a lot of debate recently after her revelation about being ‘cornered’ by Bollywood in one of her recent interviews. While speaking at Dax Shepherd podcast, she told “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.” The actor further said “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

Priyanka recently visited Mumbai with her singer husband Nick Jonas and also attended the Nita Ambani Cultural Centre Launch.











