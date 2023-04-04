Home

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Breaks Silence on WHY She Talked About Being ‘Cornered’ in Bollywood NOW

Priyanka Chopra Jonas clarified why she chose to speak up about being trapped in Bollywood by a particular group of powerful individuals.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has clarified why she chose to come up about the event at this time after recently igniting a scandal with her remarks about being trapped in Bollywood by a particular group of powerful individuals. The global star was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific press conference for the upcoming Citadel, where she plays the lead role opposite Richard Madden. And now, on Monday, the actress said that she has made her peace with it at a promotional event for her upcoming sci-fi spy thriller series in Mumbai.

Sharing the reason for speaking up after such a long time, she said, “First, I spoke during the podcast about my journey across my childhood, teenage years, the initial phase of my career and eventually the incident that changed a few things for me.”

She added, “I have had tumultuous times back then, but today, I feel confident to speak about it in the hope that people at large would take notice of it, empathise (with me) and understand where I’m coming from. I felt it was a safe space for me to open up about the rocky patch in my professional journey.”

Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden’s science fiction thriller Citadel is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 28. The US-based show is a six-episode-long series that will be available in a variety of languages on Amazon Prime.

Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas are currently in India with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The pair made heads turn at the two days gala event in Mumbai attending the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC). The global star might stay a little longer in Mumbai due to the impending engagement of her cousin Parineeti Chopra with politician Raghav Chadha in the first week of April.

