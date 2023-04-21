Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Seal it With a Kiss During Citadel Promotions in Rome





Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Kiss in Rome: Nick Jonas recently shared a romantic postcard from his Rome trip with wife Priyanka Chopra. The duo is currently in Rome for Citadel promotions and are having a fun time walking around the streets of the city. Priyanka and Nick keep on posting romantic and mushy reels and pictures on social media. Their party and vacation goals are always breaking the internet as they set major couple goals. They also share their love for music and Nick has also made a cameo in Priyanka’s rom-com Love Again. The movie also stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. He accompanied her during Mumbai visit as they attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch.

In the viral TikTok reel shared by Nick, the couple went to the Colosseum, shared some kisses and gorged on gelato. The viral clip begins with a shot of Nick and Priyanka’s feet as they walk around the Colosseum. Nick is donning white sneakers, while Priyanka is in black Converse. The Citadel actor wears an olive-green Co-Ord set with a black jacket. Her actor-singer husband is in a white T-shirt and red shirt. The very next scene in the video leaves netizens gasping for breath with the most lovable romantic moment between the couple. Nick and Priyanka engage in PDA (public-display-of-affection) as they share a cute yet intimate lip kiss. The reel ends with both of them enjoying some ice cream cones. Nick captioned his post as “Rome.” Fans went gaga over Nick and Priyanka’s ‘Rome sunset’ post and admired their chemistry. A fan wrote “This is what dreams are made of.” Another netizen commented “My favorite place in the world and my favorite couple in the world.” A fan also posted “You guys are so so so cute.(heart eye emoji).. god bless u with long and beautiful life full of love and happiness.” Other users also dropped heart, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis.

Priyanka and Nick met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. The couple welcomed their baby daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Indian artiste King and Nick have recently announced their collaboration for a new version of ‘Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)’. The song is a remake of King’s popular track ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ which had received a massive response. It had garnered more than 340 million views on YouTube. Nick and King feature in the almost 15-second teaser of the new version. Fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons after Nick and King shared the first teaser.









