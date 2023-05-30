Home

Priyanka Chopra On Acting In Films She Hated: ‘My Lines Made No Sense’

Priyanka Chopra is on cloud nine after the success of her OTT series Citadel. The actor has a slew of projects lined up. But it’s not Priyanka Chopra’s fabulous acting that’s made her fans sit up this time. Wondering, what we are hinting at? The Don 2 fame took a lie detector test for Prime Video and she did not hold back when it came to answering some tough questions. Priyanka Chopra gave her honest opinion on if she snores, ever acted in movies she hated or prefers parathas (Indian bread) more than burgers.

Priyanka Chopra Takes Lie Detector Test

The first question was “if she ever acted in a movie she hated”. In response, the actress asserted, “I can’t tell you what movie it was but I can tell you the experience was pretty hateful. I used to just wait around for hours. My lines made no sense, I was constantly a damsel, which I am kind of not. So it was tough.”

Next came the query if Priyanka Chopra had ever farted in public, to which she replied that she has. PeeCee said, “Yes, I have farted in public. But they are silent and deadly.”

Priyanka Chopra was asked if she had ever said that she was “on the way” when she was not. “Yes, every time. I’m always on the way, don’t ever believe me when I say that,” she replied. The Desi Girl opted for parathas over burgers when she was given a choice between the two. Priyanka Chopra said, “Just had three parathas this morning.” Similarly, the actress chose Jonas Brothers over Harry Styles and said, “The band versus one person? The Jonas Brothers, are you kidding?”

Then came a question that revealed another secret about Priyanka Chopra. “Do you snore?” The Dostana actress said, “My husband (Nick Jonas) tells me I do, but I deny it. I don’t snore.” The lie detector displayed green light for her answers except the snoring one. PeeCee giggled at that, saying that the lie detector might be confused.

Priyanka Chopra’s Recent Project

On the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in the Prime Video series Citadel. The series also starred Richard Madden. Created by The Russo Brothers, it is based on two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) working in a global spy agency Citadel.















