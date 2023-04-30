Home

Priyanka Chopra Opens up on Getting Equal Pay For ‘Love Again’ Post ‘Citadel’: ‘I Have Broken Glass Ceiling’

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up on getting equal pay for ‘Love Again’ post ‘Citadel’ and paving the way for other actors.

Priyanka Chopra Opens up on Getting Equal Pay: Priyanka Chopra, known for her glamorous and feisty persona has always been vocal about issues concerning society. She is among the beauty pageant winners who abide by their duties as model citizens and contribute towards humanity. The actor was very much active with her philanthropic initiative when India was hit by the Covid-19 second wave. Priyanka has been the ambassador of many humanitarian initiatives. The Citadel actor has been very transparent about the pay parity in the entertainment industry. Priyanka, who recently got equal pay for her spy series has also been paid fairly for her rom com Love Again.

CHECK OUT LOVE AGAIN’S VIRAL PROMO:

PRIYANKA CHOPRA REACTS ON GETTING EQUAL PAY FOR HER NEW MOVIE

In an interaction with Shondaland, Priyanka said, “I was kind of very surprised honestly, because I had given up thinking about it or talking about it. Because the disparity between what my male co-actors would get and what I would get, even if I was a co-lead, was just so different and so vast that [it] was not something that I even thought would happen in my lifetime. And that’s a really tragic thing to think about. But when my agents at UTA suggested that they wanted to go back in and negotiate on my behalf and see if that was a possibility. And when it happened, I wondered if it was the fact that the head of Amazon Studios [Jennifer Salke] at that time was a woman.” She further added “When women are in positions of power, do they turn around and help other women and create other opportunities for other women? I think the answer was yes. So, I felt very moved. I felt very… like I’ve broken the glass ceiling or pushed the glass ceiling a little bit for myself, and hopefully for other actors. I have to say that I have enjoyed parity since in most of the jobs that I have done after Citadel, including Love Again.”

Priyanka’s espionage thriller Citadel released on April 28, 2023. It also stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci in a crucial roles.

