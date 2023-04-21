Home

Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Started Behaving Like ‘Sonia’ From ‘Aitraaz’ in Real Life

Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Started Behaving Like ‘Aitraaz’ Character: Priyanka Chopra recently spilled-the-beans about one of her most challenging roles that became milestone in her career. The actor opened up on playing ‘Sonia Kapoor’ in Abbas Mastan’s thriller Aitraaz. Priyanka played the female antagonist who tried to seduce Akshay Kumar’s character, who portrayed her on-screen ex-boyfriend. In one of his interviews, Suneel Darshan who produced Priyanka’s debut Andaaz had said that she cried after being offered the ‘vamp’s’ role in Aitraaz. Although, her depiction of a woman unapologetic about her sexual needs became iconic, it was unconventional and ahead of times for a Hindi film heroine.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA OPENS UP ON PLAYING SONIA KAPOOR IN AITRAAZ

In the movie Priyanka’s character accuses Akshay of sexual harassment after he doesn’t consent to having an extra-marital affair with her. In an interaction with Film Companion, the Citadel actor was quizzed on what was more difficult for her – getting into a character or snapping out of it. She stated that “To get into it. I’m not very methodical like that. It only happened to me once, when my mother was like, ‘Snap out of it if you’re going to come into my house’.” Asked what character this was, Priyanka said, “Aitraaz… Sonia (her character) didn’t behave badly. But I would walk in slowly, I would talk deliberately… I would pick up my coffee like this, and look at you slowly.” She also revealed how her mother Madhu Chopra shot a video of her, just to prove the way she had started behaving like Sonia Kapoor. Priyanka pointed out “My mother was like, ‘Hello, koi camera nahi hai yahan pe (There’s no camera here). Come back home’. That was the only time it happened to me, it was so funny. I was like, ‘What am I doing?’ But I was so young, and I was so nervous about that character. I used to bring it home, I really wanted to figure it out and not get it wrong. And I was working with Kareena and Akshay at the time, they were big movie stars. It was a big step for me. But my mother quickly brought me down to earth. She filmed me once. She took a video of me quietly, and showed it to me, and I was so embarrassed.”

PRIYANKA CHOPRA SAID SHE MADE PEACE WITH HER PAST

Priyanka recently made headlines when she spoke about being ‘cornered’ in Bollywood and the politics which made her move to Los Angeles to work in Hollywood. She was recently in Mumbai as she promoted Citadel and also attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre two-day Gala event. When quizzed about her revelation during a press conference, she opined “I think now where I am … I was okay enough to kind of articulate what I felt. I made my peace with it. I think that’s why it was easy for me to talk about it in an open manner in a safe space.”

Priyanka is all geared up for her spy actioner series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Avengers director duo Anthony and Joe Russo are the Executive producers of the show.

