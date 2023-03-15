Priyanka Chopra Says I am Willing to Take Auditions as Reporter Quotes Shah Rukh Khan Statement on Not Shifting to Hollywood

Home

Priyanka Chopra Says ‘I am Willing to Take Auditions’ as Reporter Quotes Shah Rukh Khan’s Statement on Not Shifting to Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas responds to someone who quotes Shah Rukh Khan while asking about her shifting to Hollywood for work.

Priyanka Chopra on Shah Rukh Khan’s statement: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas swiftly answers a question about moving to Hollywood for work. In her recent interaction with the media, when someone quotes Shah Rukh Khan to her, she goes to all lengths to explain why she did what she did. The actor, who has put India on a global map with her performances in many TV shows and movies in the West, is a successful entrepreneur today, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and a strong advocator of equal opportunities for South East Asian artistes in the West. She moved to Hollywood in the year 2014 with her debut international series – ABC’s Quantico.

As she was attending the SXSW Conference and Festival in Texas, a reporter asked her about how SRK once said he was too comfortable to leave India for Hollywood. “Shah Rukh Khan says, ‘Why should go there (Hollywood), I am comfortable here’,” said the reporter. In response to this, Priyanka mentioned just how she doesn’t carry the baggage of her success with her. She said she has been raised by a father in the military and she has understood the importance of discipline in life, therefore, she considers it inevitable to not become satisfied with comfort.

COMFORTABLE IS BORING: PRIYANKA CHOPRA ON SRK’S STATEMENT

The former Miss World said, “Comfortable is boring to me. I am not arrogant, I am self-assured. I know what I am doing when I walk onto a set. I don’t need the validation of executives. I am willing to take auditions, I am willing to work. I do not carry the baggage of my success in one country when I walk into another country.”

Priyanka further talked about being professional in the industry and working hard every day. “I am very professional and if you ask people around me, I am known for my professionalism. I take pride in it. My father was in the military and he taught me the value of discipline. He taught me not to take the value of what you have been given for granted,” she said.

Priyanka's statement was hailed by many who believe that one has to rise above prejudices and not be afraid to start afresh when at work. Her journey has time and again proved that success is nothing but a good motivation to not be comfortable with it, and be consistent at the job. Your thoughts on her latest statements?












