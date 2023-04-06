Home

Priyanka Chopra Takes Daughter Malti For Siddhivinayak Darshan – Photos From Mandir Premises Surface

Priyanka Chopra pays a holy visit to Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak temple with her daughter Malti on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The former Miss World, who’s currently promoting her upcoming series on Amazon Prime Video – Citadel, took her baby daughter – Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to the holy place. Siddhivinayak is one of the most famous temples in the country and is a go-to place for the followers of Lord Ganesha. Several pictures and videos of the actor have surfaced on social media in which Priyanka is seen inside the temple premises, performing the Darshan.

In a video shared by a popular paparazzi account, the temple priest is seen putting a tilak on Priyanka’s and Malti’s foreheads. In a few photos shared by the actor’s fan clubs, Priyanka is also seen receiving a small Ganesha idol from the priest. Check out Priyanka’s photos from inside the Siddhivinayak temple:

Priyanka has been in news for her statements during interviews and press conferences about her existence in the film industry. The actor recently spoke about being cornered in the film industry and how she ‘had beef with people’. She also mentioned that there was a time when she wanted to break free of Bollywood and she was luckily presented with the opportunity of having an international music career that took her to the West.

Priyanka, speaking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, said she wanted to take a break and that opportunity to do music in the West just clicked at the right time. The actor, now a global artiste, said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

Priyanka added that she hung out with people and tried to be a part of the clubs to get work but she was getting tired. The actor said, “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

Priyanka's Citadel, that co-stars Game of Thrones fame Richard Madden, is slated to hit the screens on April 28. It is directed by Russo Brothers.












