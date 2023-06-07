Home

Priyanka Chopra To Star Opposite Jr. NTR In Prashanth Neel’s NTR 31? Details Inside

Prashanth Neel’s NTR 31 will reportedly be an action entertainment set against the backdrop of the India- Pakistan border.

Priyanka recently starred in Amazon Prime Original web series Citadel.

Jr. NTR’s stature as a pan-India artist has been consolidated with the magnum opus RRR. The actor captivated audiences not only in India, but across the world with his powerful performance in the SS Rajamouli blockbuster. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming film, NTR 31. The film is preparing to pull out all the stops, it seems. Priyanka Chopra has reportedly been roped in to play the lead opposite the RRR actor.

According to recent reports, the Citadel actor has been asked to star in the Jr. NTR film. The movie, which is likely to go on floors in 2024, is helmed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. Neither Priyanka Chopra nor the makers of the film have confirmed the news. Talking about the film, it is an action entertainer that is based against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan border.

A Times of India report claimed that Deepika Padukone and Mrunal Thakur were among the actors considered for the female lead in NTR 31.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the official announcement poster of NTR 31 was unveiled on Jr. NTR’s birthday this year.

“Team #NTR31 wishes @tarak9999 a very Happy Birthday On to the sets from March 2024,” the post read.

Earlier, a glimpse of Jr NTR’s character in the movie was dropped by the makers. The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!! His soil…His reign…But definitely not his blood…#NTR31 is going to be hugeeeee,” the post read.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒏𝒍𝒚 𝒔𝒐𝒊𝒍 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒊𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒔𝒐𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝒃𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒅!! 𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐨𝐢𝐥.. 𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧..

𝐁𝐮𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝..#NTR31 is going to be hugeeeee 🔥@tarak9999 @prashanth_neel pic.twitter.com/uF2WsiDnbP — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) May 20, 2022

On the work front, Jr. NTR is currently busy shooting for Koratala Siva’s film, Devara. Janhvi Kapoor is making her Telugu debut with the movie. The film is slated to release on April 5, 2024. Saif Ali Khan will play the antagonist. Another awaited project of Jr. NTR is War 2, which will mark his big Bollywood debut. He will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, recently starred in the Amazon Prime Original web series Citadel. The series has been garnering praise from audiences all over the world. Apart from that, PeeCee also appeared in the Hollywood film Love Again.

Priyanka’s last Bollywood movie was The Sky Is Pink, alongside Farhan Akhtar. She will feature in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Priyanka Chopra also has Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba in the pipeline.















