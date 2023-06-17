Home

Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Post For Mom Madhu Chopra’s 70th Birthday Is Pure Goals

Priyanka shares a very special bond with her mother Dr Madhu Chopra. On her mom’s 70th birthday, Priyanka went all out with a special Instagram post.

Priyanka Chopra dropped an adorable birthday post for her mom.

Priyanka Chopra is a pro when it comes to managing personal and career commitments at the same time. The Citadel star keeps treating her fans to pictures of her loved ones. Priyanka has always emphasised what her family means to her. The actress shares a very special bond with her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra. On Madhu Chopra’s 70th birthday, Priyanka decided to go all out for the celebration with a special Instagram post. Sharing a montage of throwback pictures, the actress penned a note for her mother on Instagram. Spoiler alert: The adorable video also has Nick Jonas and Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra’s Special Post

The Citadel actress posted a video on Instagram to share a glimpse of her mother’s journey in the last few years. The beautiful video includes multiple clips and images of her mother through the years. In the video, Dr Madhu Chopra can be seen sharing some cute moments with Priyanka, son-in-law Nick Jonas and granddaughter Malti Marie. She is also seen collecting several awards.

Chopra captioned the video, “My dearest mama. The one who has infinite wisdom yet the unbridled joy of a child. The one who protects like a lioness yet is sensitive like a poet. The one who lives life king-size every day and infuses her infectious energy to everyone around. You are our matriarch and best friend.”

Priyanka Chopra further added, “Our family is so lucky to have you, your leadership and love. Have the happiest 70th mama. May all your dreams come true and may you always be surrounded by the ones who love you the most. I love you. Your forever champion and fan.” The actress also added Katy Perry’s song Roar to the video. Priyanka’s one-year-old daughter has been named after Madhu Chopra, whose middle name is Malti.

Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Projects

Priyanka Chopra was last spotted in Citadel, helmed by The Russo Brothers. The spy thriller revolves around two elite agents- Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka). The actress will next be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa. Priyanka also has the upcoming movie Heads of State in her kitty. There is speculation that she could play the lead role in NTR 31, but the makers have yet to issue a confirmation on the matter.
















