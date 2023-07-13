Priyanka Chopras Brother Siddharth And Mom in Law Denise Celebrate Birthdays Together in Cute Dance Video Watch

Home

Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth And Mom-in-Law Denise Celebrate Birthdays Together in Cute Dance Video, Watch

Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Dances With Her Mother-in-law: Priyanka Chopra is always candid about her professional and personal life. The actress has been very much active on social media ever since the digital revolution was evolving. Priyanka often shares update about her work as well as vacations on Twitter and Instagram. Apart from her acting prowess, fans are also appreciative of her fun and goofy reels and pictures. The Citadel actress is also spot-on with her style statements which she drops on her social media handles. She recently shared a cute video of her mother-in-law Denise and brother Siddharth who celebrated their birthdays together.

CHECK OUT PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S MOTHER-IN-LAW AND BROTHER’S VIRAL DANCE CLIP:

Denise and sid are just adorable. Didn’t know I needed nick’s mom and pri’s brother’s dance vid. 😂❤#PriyankaChopra #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/9OHu1fRjC6 — Mimi ❤ (fan account) (@Piggy__Chops) July 12, 2023

PRIYANKA CHOPRA PENS HEARTFELT NOTE TO HER BROTHER AND MOM-IN-LAW

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories and shared a dance video from the birthday bash where Denise and Siddharth are seen dancing as both smile. The actress captioned her post as, “And that’s how it’s done. Thank you @nickjonas for always making every celebration so incredible. Miss you all.” Denise donned a stunning black dress, while Siddharth wore a black t-shirt and matching pants. The duo share their birthdays, therefore, the Citadel actress also wished them in separate posts. Dedicating a sweet birthday wish for Nick Jonas’s mother, Priyanka wrote, “Happiest birthday @mamadjonas. We love you and celebrate you everyday!” While wishing her brother Siddharth, she captioned her post as, “Happiest birthday Sid @siddharthchopra89. Seeing you go from my little brother to Mamu is incredible. Love you Gooch.” Nick Jonas also extended heartfelt wishes and wrote in his Instagram stories, “Happiest birthdays to these two birthday twins. Love celebrating you.”

Priyanka will next be seen in the Hollywood project Heads of State, starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

