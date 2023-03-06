Home

Entertainment

Netflix Class: Producer, Mautik Tolia Talks About The Actual ‘CLASS’ Difference in The OTT Industry| EXCLUSIVE

The Netflix series, Class, which is an Indian adaptation of the Spanish series ‘Elite’ is doing a lot of rounds on Internet. Producer, Mautik Tolia spokes regarding the show, how does title ‘Class’ represent youth and why he chose to depict lives of teenagers who are quite a vulnerable party of our society. Also, whether he sees such ‘Class Difference’ in the OTT industry as well.

Netflix Class: Producer, Mautik Tolia Talks About The Actual ‘CLASS’ Difference in The OTT Industry| EXCLUSIVE

The Latest OTT web show Class from Netflix has been quite a hot topic of discussion especially among the youngsters. One of the reasons includes that the show is an adapted version of the popular Spanish series ‘Elite’ which revolves around the group of teenagers in fancy school. It brings out a lot of issues related to Indian context such as Hindu-Muslim relations, hijab, caste, homosexuality, Kashmir, toxic drugs, teen pregnancy, social media, bullying. While highlighting one major issue out of all was the ‘Class Difference’ in the society.

Talking about what Class is, whether it exist in any other sector as well, Producer Mautik Tolia spoke to India.com about his latest hit web show. Mautik discusses not just about the ‘class difference’ in the society but also answers whether it exist in the OTT Industry as well.

Mautik Tolia on ‘Class Difference’ in The OTT Industry

When asked Producer, Mautik Tolia about the actual class difference in the OTT Industry, he answered ”Not Really! At the end it depends upon the good story. It also depends upon the good talent that what audiences want to see. Anyone with good storytelling skills and anybody who has good story to tell can eventually make the space from time to time.”

Mautik Tolia on Why he Went with ‘Just Another Remake’

Mautik Tolia reveals why he choose to remake Elite and went with the Indian version ”The ideas was not to show the audience only the glam side, we wanted to show the reality. The intention was to target the unexplored part of the society i.e. youth and how they are leading their lives now.”

Mautik opens up on why he chooses to depict a vulnerable part of the society i.e youngsters. ”The show targeted all the disparities that existed in all sections of the society but also at the same time you are seeing these people who have their own set of stories, aspirations in whichever society they belong to. They are no good or bad guys; they are shown as humans and the circumstances they were in. That’s what appealed to us, and I think we depicted that very well.”

Mautik Tolia on NOT Choosing Original Title ‘Elite’

Mautik Tolia also clarifies why he changed the Title to ‘Class’ rather than using the original one. ”We wanted to pick it differently, Also the word Class resonates with the audience. It speaks different meanings, it stands for different things, It stands for class differences, it stands for class there are in, it has a lot of soft layers to the word ‘CLASS’ and that what appealed to us.”











