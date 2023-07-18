Menu
Project K Deepika Padukones Enthralling First Look From Prabhas Starrer Sci Fi Actioner Unveiled

Project K: Deepika Padukone’s enthralling first look from Prabhas starrer sci-fi actioner was recently unveiled.

Project K: Deepika Padukone's Enthralling First Look From Prabhas Starrer Sci-Fi Actioner Unveiled
Project K: Deepika Padukone’s Enthralling First Look From Prabhas Starrer Sci-Fi Actioner Unveiled

Project K: Deepika Padukone has some exciting projects in the pipeline and the audiences are all excited to witness her charisma once again on the silver-screen. The actress who recently portrayed an ISI agent Rubina in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, was hailed for her action and dance sequences in the film. Shah Rukh even went on to say that to ‘pull off’ a song like Besharam Rang an actor of Deepika’s caliber is required. After creating havoc in YRF’s spy universe with her charm, acting prowess and sex appeal, she is all set to create magic with the ambitious sci-fi actioner Project K.

CHECK OUT DEEPIKA PADUKONE’S FIRST LOOK FROM PROJECT K:

DEEPIKA PADUKONE’S INTENSE LOOK FROM PROJECT K UNVEILED

The makers of the film Vyjayanthi Movies recently shared Deepika’s first look from the Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan starrer. The actress’s fans and followers went bonkers as soon as her poster was unveiled. In the picture the Project K actress is seen donning a rugged cloak while staring with intensity symbolizing mystery and fierceness. Deepika captioned her post as, “A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow. This is @DeepikaPadukone from #ProjectK. First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA).”

PRABHAS-DEEPIKA’S PROJECT K TO ALSO STAR KAMAL HAASAN IN A CRUCIAL ROLE

Recently Kamal Haasan also came on board for the Nag Ashwin directorial and was welcomed by his co-actors. The veteran plays the main antagonist as per claims by multiple media sources. The producers while making the announcement, wrote on social media, “Welcoming the greatest actor Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan. Our journey becomes Universal now. #ProjectK.” Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “T 4686 – Welcome Kamal .. great working with you again .. it’s been a while !” Kamal responded to Big B in his tweet and captioned it as, “Thank you for the love Amit Ji @SrBachchan Looking forward to collaborating with #Prabhas @AshwiniDuttCh @nagashwin7 @deepikapadukone @DishPatani @Music_Santhosh @VyjayanthiFilms #ProjectK.”

Project K also features Disha Patani in a crucial role and is touted to be a mega-budget film in Indian cinema’s history.

For more updates on Project K, check out this space at India.com.










