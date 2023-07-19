Home

Project K: First Look of Prabhas Creates Meme-Fest on Twitter, Fans Utterly Disappointed – Check Reactions

Project K: Fans don’t seem impressed with Prabhas’ first look from the movie as the film trends on Twitter. Check all the memes that the disappointed fans have been sharing.

Prabhas’ first look in Project K: The makers of Project K dropped the first look of Prabhas from the film on Wednesday. The actor features a top bun with a fully armed, robotic-looking body. He looks straight into the camera with his kohled eyes and heavily bearded look. The actor poses in the backdrop of destruction.

The makers have tried to make Prabhas look grander than ever but the fans are not happy. As soon as the poster was dropped online, the fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment with Prabhas’ first look in the film. A section of the audience found it gimmicky and many even believed it to be a messy piece of GFX where his neck looks abruptly pasted on the robotic body. One user wrote, “The worst first look ever made 😭 Who he is Ironman ? 🤣 #ProjectK (sic).” Another wrote, “#WhatisProjectK #Prabhas first look DISAPPOI (sic).”

Check The Reactions to Prabhas’ First Look From Project K:

#ProjectK First Look feat #Prabhas version Glimpse from Tommorrow 💥 Expected more from this kinda Big Budget film 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kXS163n0vc — Dhanu Dhanu (@dhanudhanu02) July 19, 2023

The first look of both #DeepikaPadukone & #Prabhas is decent from #ProjectK

It doesn’t leave that positive mark on you to be more curious about the film.

Seriously, the fanmade posters were too good as compared to official ones pic.twitter.com/DeU7OyVBbv — CINEHOLIC (@Cineholic_28) July 19, 2023

I am very suprised that how makers have approved this first look it’s very disappointed #ProjectK — Sanket Pawade (@SanketPawade) July 19, 2023

How come you guys release this look as first look 🙏😭 Expected a lot but seems worst editing in first look? how come you guys cant even see its looking bad? at least give some standing look than this pose??? really disappointed 😭😭🙏 — Rk94Cr7 (@Rk9CR7) July 19, 2023

The worst first look ever made 😭

Who he is Ironman ? 🤣 #ProjectK https://t.co/pAu9l71lqs — Krish (@KrishK74) July 19, 2023

Earlier, Deepika Padukone‘s first look from the film was revealed to equal criticism from the fans who were hoping to see her in a never-seen-before avatar. Project K is one of the most anticipated and expensive movies based on science and mythology. It is believed that Prabhas’ character in the film features traits inspired by Lord Vishnu. The film also stars Kamal Hassan, Rana Daggubati, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Suriya among others. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it is being made in two parts. The first part will be releasing on January 14 next year.

Meanwhile, the first video glimpse of the film will be released on July 21 at the San Diego Comic-con. The team has already reached the US to create enough buzz around the launch. While Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Kamal Hassan, and Nag Ashwin are there, Deepika has decided to give it a miss. The actor is a member of the SAG-AFTRA, the joint guild of actors and writers which has gone on strike. There are certain rules that members of the guild have to follow as part of the complete Hollywood shut-down strike under which they can’t even promote their projects anywhere in the US in any form.

Fans are excited about Project K, especially the ones who have been wanting Prabhas to do a solid comeback at the Box Office after the failures of Adipurush and Radhe Shyam. What do you think about his first glimpse poster from Project K? Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!
















