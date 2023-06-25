Menu
Project K Kamal Haasan Joins Prabhas Deepikas Sci Fi Actioner Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes Him

Project K: Kamal Haasan recently joined Prabhas-Deepika’s sci-fi actioner and his Geraftaar co-star Amitabh Bachchan welcomed him.

Project K: Kamal Haasan recently came on-board for Nag Ashwin’s ambitious sci-fi actioner Project K starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The production house Vujayanthi movies shared a video and captioned their post as, “Welcoming the greatest actor Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan. Our journey becomes Universal now. #ProjectK” The video starts with the captions, “We needed someone who could cover the Earth. There was only one.” The video then showcases different roles portrayed by the veteran actor. Ulaga Nayagan (universal superhero) Kamal Haasan then appears on-screen. The video ends with “Into our 50-year journey.” The Indian 2 actor was welcomed by Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

CHECK OUT AMITABH BACHCHAN AND PRABHAS’S SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS DEDICATED TO KAMAL HAASAN:

AMITABH BACHCHAN AND PRABHAS WELCOME KAMAL HAASAN ON-BOARD

Big B expressed his happiness and excitement as Haasan came on board and welcomed his Geraftaar (1985) co-star. He captioned his tweet post as, “Welcome Kamal .. great working with you again .. it’s been a while!” Prabhas took to his Instagram handle and captioned a heartfelt message dedicated to Haasan. He wrote, “A moment that will be etched in my heart forever. Honored beyond words to collaborate with the legendary @ikamalhaasan sir in #ProjectK. The opportunity to learn and grow alongside such a titan of cinema is a dream come true moment.”

CHECK OUT VYJAYANTHI FILMS’S TWEET DEDICATED TO KAMAL HAASAN:

Project K also stars Disha Patani in a crucial role and is said to be a mega-budget sci-fi movie.

