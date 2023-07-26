  • 6291968677
  • thetimesofbengal@gmail.com
  • Garia,Kolkata
Entertainment

Punjabi Singing Legend Surinder Shinda Dies After Prolonged Illness

admin July 26, 2023 0 1 min read


Veteran singer Surinder Shinda took his last breath at a hospital in Ludhiana. The Putt Jattan De singer was hospitalised for a few days. May his soul rest in peace!



Published: July 26, 2023 1:24 PM IST


By PTI

Punjabi Singing Legend Surinder Shinda Dies After Prolonged Illness
Punjabi Singing Legend Surinder Shinda Dies After Prolonged Illness

Ludhiana: Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda, known for hit songs Putt Jattan De, Jatt Deona Morh, and Truck Balliya, died on Wednesday after a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Ludhiana. Surinder Shinda, who was in his 60s, breathed his last at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. During his singing career, he sang many famous songs and also appeared in several Punjabi films such as Putt Jattan De, Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da, and Badla Jatti Da.

Many people, including singers and politicians, expressed grief over Shinda’s death. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted, “Very sad to hear the news of the death of famous singer Surinder Shinda ji… The voice of Punjab has gone silent forever.” Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the singer’s contribution to Punjabi music was priceless.

“Deep condolences to the fans and the family of legendary Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda. His contribution to Punjabi music is priceless. He had an incredibly powerful voice. Shinda ji will be missed by millions of his fans around the world. May his soul rest in peace,” Badal said in a tweet.

Singer-actor Harbhajan Mann also expressed grief over the death of Shinda, saying Punjabi music has suffered a loss that could never be fulfilled. “The end of the golden era of Punjabi folk singing,” said Mann in a tweet.

Surinder Shinda is survived by his son Maninder Shinda, who is also a musician. May his soul rest in peacec!

— Except for the headline, nothing else in this PTI story hs been changed










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

admin

View More Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Ayushmann Khurrana Plays Music For NGO Kids Spreading Tunes of Magic and Love

Home Entertainment Ayushmann Khurrana Plays Music For NGO Kids Spreading Tunes of Magic and Love Ayushmann Khurrana enjoyed his Saturday with kids, by playing and […]

July 11, 2023 0 1 min read

Five unforgettable activities that you can indulge in at the Dubai Food Festival

The Dubai Food Festival is back for its 10th edition (21st April- 7th May 2023) and this year promises to be bigger and better than […]

April 29, 2023 0 3 min read

Mohanlal Stops Hearts by Lifting 100 Kg at The Age of 63, Fans Find it Unbelievable

Home Entertainment Mohanlal Stops Hearts by Lifting 100 Kg at The Age of 63, Fans Find it Unbelievable – Watch Viral Video Malayalam superstar Mohanlal […]

July 25, 2023 0 2 min read

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Jad Hadid Opens up on Facing Language Barrier Says I am Not Hindi I am Not Indian

Home Entertainment Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Opens up on Facing Language Barrier, Says, ‘I am Not Hindi, I am Not Indian’ Bigg Boss […]

July 20, 2023 0 2 min read
Verified by MonsterInsights