Pushpa 2 Allu Arjuns Fiery Look in New Poster Storms The Internet Fans go Bonkers Check Reactions

Entertainment

Published:

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun’s fiery look in new poster is breaking the internet as netizens are hailing his fiery avatar.

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun’s Fiery Look in New Poster Storms The Internet, Fans go Bonkers – Check Reactions

Pushpa 2: It’s Pushpa day for Allu Arjun fans and internet is going berserk post the pre-teaser video from the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster. The makers recently released the video Where is Pushpa? and captioned the post as “The #HuntForPushpa ends and ‘– WhereisPushpa Happy Birthday to Icon Star @alluarjun #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #WhereIsPushpa?#Pushpa2TheRule,” tagging @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial.” The fans were all excited to see the glimpse of one of the most awaited action-thrillers. The producers were successful in starting a social media campaign Where is Pushpa? as it created a lot of buzz. Now, the actor has unveiled his new look from the film and netizens are thrilled to see his new avatar.

ALLU ARJUN HAILED FOR PUSHPA 2 FIRST LOOK

Allu Arjun captioned his post as “#Pushpa2TheRule Begins!!!” The actor donned a saree, decked himself in jewellery and wore a lemon garland as he held a gun in his hand in the viral poster. Disha Patani commented “🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Farzi actor Raashi Khanna wrote “Woahhhhh!!!🔥🔥” Regina Cassandra, known for playing Mrinalini Sarabhai in Rocket Boys 2 commented “🤌🏽,” while Huma Qureshi dropped a “🔥” emoji. Fans went bonkers over Allu Arjun’s fiery look and hailed his versatility.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO ALLU ARJUN’S LOOK FROM PUSHPA 2:

The Sukumar directorial will release around 2023 or 2024 in theatres. The official date has so far not been announced by the makers. Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, and Jagadeesh play crucial roles in the film. The movie has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music.

For more updates on Pushpa: The Rule and Allu Arjun, check out this space at India.com.




Published Date: April 7, 2023 8:58 PM IST







