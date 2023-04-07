Pushpa 2 Pre-Teaser Video: Allu Arjun Returns to Rule With Swag And Explosions

Home

Pushpa 2 Pre-Teaser: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule is back to rule the hearts of fans who have been excited about the mass actioner. The makers have been creating a lot of hype since past few days about the Pushpa: The Rise sequel. Now, on Allu Arjun’s birthday, the pre-teaser of the second installment of the Telugu blockbuster has been released. The 3 minutes glimpse is all about adrenaline-pumping, explosions, swagger and goosebumps. Since, past two days the producers have been posting a smart social media campaign titled Where is Pushpa?. The hashtag has already created enough buzz among netizens and movie buffs.

Pushpa Movie official twitter handle captioned their post as “The #HuntForPushpa ends and ‘ –https://bit.ly/WhereisPushpa Happy Birthday to Icon Star @alluarjun #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #WhereIsPushpa? #Pushpa2TheRule @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial.” The video titled Where is Pushpa is released in all languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The video starts with a search operation being conducted for Pushpa, who is said to be shot dead by the police and Bhanwar Shekwat, portrayed by Fahadh Faasil. The residents of Tirupati proetst against the police and government for firing bullets on Pushpa. Locals tell the reporters how Pushpa helped them financially. From supporting a single-mother with the heart-surgery of her son to helping a man during his daughter’s marriage, Pushpa has become an idol among the masses. Shops are torched while the streets are set ablaze by angry mob who is creating civil unrest due to the suspected death of Pushpa. In the end a reporter rushes to his news studio with a CCTV footage from Jungle. It shows a Tiger going two steps back wards as a man crosses him. A background voice says “When the animals in the forest take two steps back, it signals the arrival of Tiger, but if the Tiger itself moves backwards, it means Pushpa has come.” The man then turns into the camera revealing his face and it shows Allu Arjun as Pushpa. All the citizens and locals gathered at public places and watching television from their homes are filled with joy. In the last scene Allu Arjun is sitting at the police station surrounded by his gangmates.

PUSHPA FRANCHISE IS A PAN-INDIA ACTION-THRILLER

Pushpa: The Rise, based on sandalwood smuggling became a PAN India blockbuster. The film starred Allu Arjun as Pushpa, Rashmika Madanna as Srivalli and Farhadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh. The film’s popular track Oo Antava continues to be a national rage even today. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s killer moves in the energetic and sensuous track were hailed by netizens. Pushpa: The Rise collected Rs 350-373 Crore at the box office. The gangster action-thriller emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021 and ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.

The Sukumar directorial will release around 2023 or 2024 in theatres. The official date has so far not been announced by the makers. Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, and Jagadeesh play crucial roles in the film. The movie has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music.

