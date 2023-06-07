Menu
Pyaar Ka Punchnama Actress Sonnalli Seygall Marries Boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani, See Pics From Anand Karaj Ceremony

By: admin

Date:


Pyaar Ka Punchnama Actress Sonnalli Seygall’s Dreamy Wedding Pics. The Actress Marries Boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani, See Pics From Anand Karaj Ceremony.

Actress Sonnalli Seygall, known for her roles in movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Jai Mummy Di, recently got married to her long-time boyfriend, Ashesh L Sajnani. The couple exchanged wedding vows in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Mumbai, surrounded by their loved ones. The wedding was attended by several notable personalities from the film industry, including director Luv Ranjan and Sonnalli’s co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh. Sonnalli Seygall looked radiant as she arrived at the wedding venue, adorned in a stunning pink saree. She made her entrance under a beautiful ‘phoolon ki chadar,’ accompanied by her pet dog and close family members. The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony took place at a Gurudwara, where they solemnized their union in an Anand Karaj ceremony.

Ashesh L Sajnani, an entrepreneur known for his chain of restaurants, looked dashing in traditional attire as he tied the knot with Sonnalli. The couple’s wedding was a celebration of love and togetherness, as they embarked on a new chapter in their lives.

The presence of Shama Sikander, Raai Laxmi, Chahatt Khanna, and other prominent guests added to the joyous atmosphere of the wedding. Luv Ranjan, a close friend of the couple, had the honor of carrying the Phoolon Ki Chadar over Sonnalli’s head during her grand entrance.










