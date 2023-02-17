Home

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania leaked online: Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly’s Hollywood film has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day 1 of its release.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Movie Leaked online in HD quality: Dhanush’s film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has hit the screens. However, it has also been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on the same day. Ant-Man 3 was released on February 17 worldwide and the reviews of the film are good. The film is considered a full entertainment package by the audience who are always waiting to see a biggie from Marvel Studios. Like other Marvel superhero movies, Ant-Man 3 is expected to set the cash registers ringing in India and it will get an additional boost from the Mahashivratri holiday on Saturday but not without facing an online plagiarism threat.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is facing a Box Office clash with the Hindi film Shehzada and the Tamil film Sir/Vaathi. Both films have a good share of the audience. However, Ant-Man 3 has performed tremendously better than the rest two in advance booking sales. While there’s a lot of excitement among the audience to watch the film, there could be a little dent in this celebration as Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, and Movierulz in HD quality.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Vaathi, Shehzada, Pathaan, Varisu, Waltair Veerayya, Pathaan, Ant-Man 3, Thunivu, Cirkus, Avatar: The Way of Water, Bhediya, Salaam Venky, Drishyam 2, Thank God, Ram Setu, Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, Vikrant Rona, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3, and Anek among others which have been leaked online.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).











