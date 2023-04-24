R Madhavan Praises Kangana Ranaut For Not Doing Cliche Films: Really An Extraordinary Actor

Home

Entertainment

R Madhavan Praises Kangana Ranaut For Not Doing Cliché Films: ‘Really An Extraordinary Actor’

R Madhavan says giving the due credit to Kangana Ranaut as she is one of the strong women he knows.

R Madhavan Praises Kangana Ranaut For Not Doing Cliché Films ‘Really An Extraordinary Actor’

R Madhavan who has worked with Kangana Ranaut twice in 2011’s Tanu Weds Manu and 2015’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns, recently talked about the most powerful women in his life. To our surprise, he took Kangana’s name. Their remarkable pairing became famous and the film got successful at the box office. In an interview with a journalist, Madhavan was asked about working with Kangana Ranaut, to which he said she is a fighter and he loves when she doesn’t play ‘cliche’ roles.

‘Kangana Ranaut is a strong woman’, says R Madhavan

Madhavan said, “If you look at all the leading ladies of all my films, they are very very strong. I had the good fortune of growing up with some really strong women in my house itself. My mother was the manager of a bank in Bihar for 30 years. So you see how strong women are. I think they are the stronger species. They last much longer. If you look at your grandparents, I can promise you that today your grandfather would be actually relying more on your grandmother than vice versa. That’s a universal truth that all men have to reconcile with.”

Kangana Should Get The Due Credit, Says R Madhavan

He added, “I am giving Kangana the due credit for it, it is extremely smart and important for all of us. She is really an extraordinary actor who brings so much to the roles that she does. And look at what she is doing today across all genres of films, I am quite in awe.”

R Madhavan is riding high on the critical acclaim that came his way for his 2022 directorial, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He currently has multiple Hindi and Tamil projects in his kitty such as The Railway Men. It is inspired by the Bhopal gas tragedy and also stars Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyendu Sharma. He also has a few Hindi and Tamil films, two of which are said to be biopics.











