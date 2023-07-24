Radhika Apte to star in Tisca Chopra’s first feature directorial

Radhika Apte will play the role of a strong, confident modern woman with complex underlying layers in murder mystery. Written and directed by Tisca Chopra, her first feature directorial will be shot in Uttarakhand.

Tisca Chopra’s directorial to be shot in Uttarakhand. (Credits: Instagram)

Actor-turned-director Tisca Chopra, who left a mark with over 50 films to her credit, made her directorial debut with a short film titled Rubaru in 2020. Starring Tisca alongside Arjun Mathur, Deepak Maan and Imran Rasheed, the film was highly praised for its beautiful depiction of a middle-aged actress. Following the positive response to her short film and establishing herself as an actor, B-town actor Tisca is now raising the bar higher and adding another feather to her cap by taking her directorial career one step further. The actor cum director is geared up to direct her first feature film this year. As per reports, the suspense thriller – directed and written by Tisca Chopra – will cast Bollywood fame Radhika Apte as lead. According to a source, Kareena Kapoor Khan was initially offered the film. However, she declined to take on another murder mystery.

“Radhika Apte will headline Tisca Chopra’s first feature directorial, tentatively titled ‘A Train from Chaprola’. The film is a murder mystery featuring Radhika Apte in a strong, confident modern woman role with complex underlying layers. Written by Tisca Chopra, the shooting for the film will start in September in Uttarakhand. The leading hero of the movie hasn’t been finalized yet,” the source told PinkVilla.

Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra Turns Producer

Tisca Chopra’s directorial, A Train from Chaprola, will be produced by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra under his banner, Stage 5. This film will mark his entry into the world of production. Reportedly, the ace designer has three projects lined up in collaboration with Jio Studios.

A Train from Chaprola will be Manish Malhotra’s debut in film production while Bun Tikki directed by Faraz Arif Ansari will be his second. The film will cast Abhay Deol, Shabana Azmi, and Zeenat Aman in key roles. For his third venture, Hawaizaada fame Vibhu Puri’s directorial Chalat Musafir is in pipeline. Vijay Varma to play the lead role in the film.

Radhika Apte’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Radhika Apte is set to make a cameo appearance in Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas. Besides this, the talented actress is also rumoured to be working on an international project, although details about the film are under wraps.

As for Tisca Chopra, she will be starring in Abbas Mustan’s Netflix film titled Penthouse. Homi Adajania’s directorial Murder Mubarak is also in the pipeline. Post that, she will also feature in Disney+ Hotstar’s horror series Fear 1.0.















