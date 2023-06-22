Radhika Madan Reacts to Being Trolled For Her Remark on ‘Television’: ‘It is Heartbreaking’

Home

Radhika Madan Reacts to Being Trolled For Her Remark on ‘Television’: Radhika Madan is known for her straightforward persona. Apart from her acting prowess, the actress is always honest in her interviews and never shies away from making candid confessions. Just like her bold characters, in Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, Kuttey, Shiddat, Angrezi Medium, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Pataakha, Radhika is also transparent with her statements. In one of her interviews, she had spoken about the ‘taxing work culture’ in television industry which got backlash from celebrities and producer Ekta Kapoor. The Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo actress has now opened up on how she was affected by all the negative criticism and trolling for her remarks.

RADHIKA MADAN REACTS TO BACKLASH OVER HER REMARK ON ‘TV INDUSTRY’

Radhika, in an interaction with ETimes pointed out that those who slammed her did not even bother to cross-check the questions she was answering to and reacted with half knowledge. She opined, “It is so heartbreaking. I was asked, ‘Why did I quit television?’ and so I told the truth. I stand by my words and will always share what led to the transition. Surprisingly, I have been saying the same thing since my first film Pataakha (2018). I have no idea why this time around it created such a stir! About the U-turn, I will praise TV for all the good it did for me. It made me who I am. It is the best acting school that you can ask for. If you have done television, you can do anything in the world.” Radhika further added, “Shooting for a TV builds your endurance, whereas shooting for movies feels like a luxury. I require time to do a lot of prep and I need a certain amount of time for rest and recovery. So, I just prefer the other medium (films/OTT). That doesn’t mean one is better than the other. I hope people respect my choice. If I am not judging anybody’s opinion, I don’t expect to be judged either.”

Radhika is currently shooting for her movie Sanaa (2023). She will also be seen in Happy Teacher’s Day (2023) and Kachchey Limbu (2023)

