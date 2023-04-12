Rahul Raj Singh Makes Explosive Revelations 7 Years After Her Death

Home

7 Years After Pratyusha Banerjee’s Death, Rahul Raj Singh Says She Might Have ‘Slipped’

Pratyusha Banerjee was found dead at her house in Mumbai in April 2016. Now, seven years after her death, her then-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh says he doesn’t believe she died by suicide.

Pratyusha Banerjee suicide case update: Actor Pratyusha Banerjee’s death created a stir in the industry. The actor was 25 when she breathed her last and was found dead at her house in Mumbai. Her then-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh had to go through a long media trial after an alleged suicide letter was recovered from Pratyusha’s house mentioning his name. However, he always maintained that he loved the actor and did nothing to abet her suicide. Rahul, who is now married and has a child, once again spoke about how his name got dragged in the case.

The actor, in an interview with Aaj Tak, said his career and life went years back after the incident and it also impacted his mental health extensively. He highlighted that he doesn’t get offered work because of the incident. Seven years after Pratyusha’s death, Rahul says she used to make videos of herself to scare him when they were in a relationship. And he always doubted that even at that time, she was making a video and her foot slipped by mistake.

PRATYUSHA BANERJEE DIDN’T DIE BY SUICIDE, SAYS RAHUL RAJ SINGH

Rahul said, “I don’t even consider it a suicide. Pratyusha was actually making hanging videos to scare me. She used to do this often. In the same sequence, his leg must have slipped or there must have been disbalance, due to which this incident took place.” He added that he always supported Pratyusha in her family matters and tried to help her financially as well.

Rahul said she was troubled due to the increasing loan on her head and he helped her figure out a way to pay it back. ‘How can I be responsible for the death of a girl when I had partied with her just the night before? I have never instigated her against the family; rather, she herself was troubled by the debt of her parents. Pratyusha’s money would come and it would go on repaying the loan. She used to get irritated, on the contrary, I used to make her understand that nothing to worry about, we will fix it,” he said.

Pratyusha was found dead on April 1, 2016, at her flat in the Bangur Nagur area of Goregaon in Mumbai. The late actor’s family complained against Rahul and he applied for anticipatory bail avoiding arrest in the case. Pratyusha was best known for playing the role of Anandi in the Colors TV show ‘Balika Vadhu‘. She also appeared in Bigg Boss 7.

Dial-up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

