Rajkummar Rao-Ashutosh Rana in The Weekend Show: ‘Acting is Passion, Profession And Education’ | Exclusive

Rajkummar Rao and Ashutosh Rana go all candid about their love for acting, why it’s not too soon for them to bring a film on the pandemic, and how Bheed is an important film for Indians.

Bheed is not your conventional, glossy film. It is difficult, uncomfortable, and makes you think. You might have come out of the painful pandemic times but for many, the wounds they suffered through that time are still afresh. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, it features Rajkummar Rao, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, and Pankaj Kapur among others. In an interview with india.com, Rajkummar, and Ashutosh speak on their association with the film which is both hard-hitting and close to reality.

For Rajkummar, Bheed is a story that is not just relatable but a story that needs to be told. He says, as an actor, he says yes only to those films where he can see himself participating as an artiste. The actor answers why there was a need for an intimate scene with Bhumi Pednekar in the film and how important that scene is to highlight the discrimination in the story.

For Ashutosh, Bheed is yet another story where he got the opportunity to ‘break’ himself as an actor. He says he believes in taking small steps and even when others might believe that his full potential is yet to be exhausted, he takes it easy and keeps moving on. When he speaks, Rajkummar patiently listens and at the end, they both laugh realising the interview turns into a live knowledge session! Scroll up and watch this honest conversation with two fabulous artistes. Happy weekend!



