Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar Film Struggles on Saturday, Check Report

Bheed Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar’s Film Struggles on Saturday, Check Report

Bheed Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar starrer’s poor Friday collections even lead to the cancellation of shows in many theatres.

Bheed Box Office Collection Day 2

Bheed Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar’s lockdown film BHEED started with a lukewarm response at the box office. The Anubhav Sinha starrer garnered a mere Rs 50 lakh on its opening day. Bheed’s poor Friday collections even lead to the cancellation of shows in many theatres. The film still struggles on its second day, with a collection of Rs 65 lakh. Bheed tells the story of the migration of workers, and labors during the first lockdown. The complete film was shot in black and white, highlighting the darkness we all went through. Bheed captured the emotions that millions of people experienced in real life. However, the film didn’t work for the audience. Bheed had an overall 8.15% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The total collections from two days are Rs 1.15 crore.

BHEED BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY-WISE REPORT

Day 1: Rs 50 lakh

Day 2: Rs 65 lakh (Total: Rs 1.15 crore)

Bheed is having tough competition in India from the Hollywood release John Wick Chapter 4, which, in comparison, is doing much better. Even Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar are doing better as compared to Bheed.

Bheed has a noteworthy star cast starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, Dia Mirza, Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastav, Kritika Kamra, and Karan Pandit. The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks. The film also features.











