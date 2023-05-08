Rajnikanths First Look as Everyones Favourite Bhai From Lal Salaam Unveiled Netizens go Bonkers Check Reactions

Home

Rajnikanth’s First Look as ‘Everyone’s Favourite Bhai’ From ‘Lal Salaam’ Unveiled, Netizens go Bonkers – Check Reactions

Rajnikanth’s first look as ‘Everyone’s Favourite Bhai’ from daughter Aishwarya Rajnikanth’s directorial ‘Lal Salaam’ was recently unveiled. – Check Reactions

Rajnikanth’s First Look From Lal Salaam Unveiled: Rajnikanth’s fans have reasons to rejoice as their favourite superstar has a lineup of interesting releasing. The veteran actor who has been in the entertainment industry for more than 45 years has a massive fan base due to his down-to-earth persona. Rajnikanth’s first look from his daughter Aishwarya Rajnikanth’s Lal Salaam was recently unveiled and the internet has gone bonkers. Every time a movie of the legendary actor is announced is crazy fandom gets pumped up. Rajniknath has a mass connect which is one of the reasons behind the epic production value and monstrous budget of his films.

RAJNIKANTH’S VIRAL LOOK FROM LAL SALAAM GETS MIXED REACTIONS

The makers unveiled the new look of Rajnikanth as Moideen Bhai from his daughter Aishwarya Rajnikanth’s directorial Lal Salaam and captioned their post as “Everyone’s favourite BHAI is back in Mumbai Make way for #Thalaivar SuperStar #Rajinikanth as #MoideenBhai in #LalSalaam.” Aishwarya also shared Lal Salaam‘s poster and wrote “Honoured and blessed appa ! the entire team of #LalSalaam always needs your blessings!” Fans hailed the veteran’s gangster look from the movie. A fan tweeted “Basha bhai is back wow thalaivaaa #Rajinikanth love u.. #LalSalaam.” A netizen also wrote “Remember that he is “superstar” @ash_rajinikanth Mam.” While criticising the poster, a user pointed out that “Have some sense.. Remember tht his a SUPERSTAR.. u can’t even take a proper photoshoot and release atleast a good FL. Don’t play with our emotions..He should have a proper important cameo… Don’t just try to use him for promotions.” Another person opined “Was disappointed with some fan reactions initially, but I Agree that I got a new perspective when some fans justified how #Lalsalaam poster could’ve been better, Yes, mediocre work is uncalled for & only constructive criticism will show we won’t settle for less.” A fan stated in his tweet “They could’ve just created a poster with Thalaivar’s airport look. This edit is not up to the mark. What is this?”

Remember that he is “superstar”😒 @ash_rajinikanth Mam — SjkThalapathy (@SjkThalapathy) May 8, 2023

Have some sense.. Remember tht his a SUPERSTAR.. u can’t even take a proper photoshoot and release atleast a good FL. Don’t play with our emotions.. 😠.. He should have a proper important cameo… Don’t just try to use him for promotions 😡 mind it — Dark Devil 😈 (@MSDhoni08741943) May 7, 2023

Rajnikanth will next be seen in Jailer, which releases on August 10, 2023.

