Rajpal Yadav recently shared about his working experience with Sanya Malhotra in the upcoming satirical crime-drama Kathal.

Rajpal Yadav Says ‘Sanya Malhotra Can Follow The Footsteps of Smita Patil’ | Exclusive

Rajpal Yadav Opens up on Working With Sanya Malhotra | Exclusive: Rajpal Yadav’s artistic brilliance in his more than two decades long career in films got him many challenging roles and movie scripts. In-spite of being one of the best actors in terms of comic timings and humour, he has portrayed different characters. Rajpal’s association with Ram Gopal Varma, Priyadarshan and David Dhawan created some of the most memorable cinematic moments on screen. His work in Jungle, Company, Hungama, Chup Chup Ke, Dhol, Partner, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is hailed by movie buffs. The actor is now playing a crime reporter in his satirical noir-drama Kathal. The actor, in an exclusive interaction with India.com, spoke about his working experience with Sanya Malhotra in the moive. Excerpts from the interview.

RAJPAL YADAV COMPARES SANYA MALHOTRA TO SMITA PATIL

When asked about his working experience with Sanya Malhotra in Kathal and how he would rate her as a co-star, Rajpal opined “100 me 110 number main Sanya ko dena chahunga kyuki Sanya is film me leading role me hai. Jitna main vyaktigat taur pe Sanya ko jaanta hoon, she is fantastic dancer, she has a beautiful face, aur har character ki journey ko jeene ki unme kuvat hai. Jaise ek actress thi Smita Patil ji, commercial film me Aaj rapat jayye to hume na bulaiyo karna aur uske saath meaningful films bhi karna dono ek hi time me. Ye Sanya ke saath ek acchi baat lagi ki uske andar commercial activity bhi hai aur ek badi saral peshgi hai dialogue delivery ki. Aur I think ye adhunik Smita ji ke kadmo pe bhi chal sakti hai. Mujhe uske talent ko dekh ke is tarah ki feeling hui baaki upar waala jaane. Sanya ka future mujhe accha lag rha hai kyuki wo acchi tarah se apne job ko rehearsal karti hai aur koi tantrum nahi hai. Mujhe bohot saari actresses ke saath kaam karne ka mauka mila aur khub accha laga aur Sanya ke saath bhi bohot accha laga. (As a co-star I would like to give Sanya 110/100, she is in the leading role in Kathal. As far as I know her personally, she is a fantastic dancer and has a beautiful face and also has the ability to live the journey of every character she portrays on screen. Late actress Smita Patil Ji did a song Aaj rapat jayye to hume na bulaiyo in a commercial film. And she also did meaningful cinema at the same time, which showcased her versatility. Sanya also has elements of a commercial movie star and yet has a simple way of dialogue delivery. Hence, I think she has the potential to follow the footsteps of Smita Patil in today’s modern times. Looking at her talent I felt so rest is up to God. I can see that Sanya has a bright future because she is thorough with the rehearsals and doesn’t throw tantrums. I have had wonderful working experience with many actresses, and I had a great time working with Sanya as well.)”

Kathal will release on Netflix on May 19, 2023. The film is directed by Yashowardhan Mishra and produced by Guneet Monga, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Achin Jain.

