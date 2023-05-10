Home

Entertainment

Rajpal Yadav Speaks on Ban on Films Amid The Kerala Story Row: ‘Jisko Acchi Lagi Wo…’ | Exclusive

Rajpal Yadav recently spoke on ban on films amid The Kerala Story row in an exclusive interaction with India.com. Excerpts from the conversation.

Rajpal Yadav Speaks on Ban on Films Amid The Kerala Story Row: ‘Jisko Acchi Lagi Wo…’ | Exclusive

Rajpal Yadav Speaks on Ban on Films | Exclusive: Rajpal Yadav is known for playing diverse characters in his filmography of more than two decades. The actor in-spite of being loved for his comic timings is still remembered for playing a negative character in Ram Gopal Varma’s survival-thriller Jungle. Rajpal’s range as a performer and ability to transcend into different roles has been seen in films like Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon and Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh. As the actor awaits the release of his satirical-drama Kathal, he spoke about his views on cinema, society and critiquing in an exclusive with India.com. Excerpts from the interaction.

RAJPAL YADAV SAYS CINEMA IS INSPIRED BY REAL EVENTS

Rajpal’s Kathal starring Sanya Malhotra is a satire on politics, media, law and order and social justice as depicted in the trailer. Amid The Kerala Story controversy the actor was quizzed on how fair is it to ban a movie already cleared by CBFC. He opined “Apne apne tareeke se alochna karne waale hazaro log hain. Cinema real story se inspired hota hai. Jo reel-life stories hoti hain wo kabhi historic banti hai, samajik banti hain, desk-duniya k upar banti hain. Koi bhi ghatna ke upar story hai dekhna chahiye sabko aur apne apne tareeke se jo hai apni vivechna ka swagat hai. Film jo hai kahi na kahi samajik ghatnao se ot-prot hoti hai. Jisko acchi lagi wo acche number deta hai, jisko buri lagi wo bure number deta hai. Lekin hum sabko apni apni pratikriya dene ka adhikar hai. (There are thousands of people who have their own ways of critiquing. Cinema is inspired by reality. Reel-life stories are based on historic events, society, national and global issues, etc. We should watch films based on real incidents and then deliberation and diverse views are also welcome. The everyday happenings in the society have a great influence on movies. Those who like the film appreciate it, while if someone dislikes it then they give bad remarks. Everyone has the right to give their honest feedback.)”

Rajpal’s Kathal releases on Netflix on May 19, 2023. The film is directed by Yashowardhan Mishra and produced by Guneet Monga, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Achin Jain.

For more updates on Rajpal Yadav and Kathal check out this space at India.com.















