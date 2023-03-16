Rakhi Sawant Says She is Praying Adil Khan Gets Bail But Wont be Able to Forgive Him I Was a Good Wife

Home

Rakhi Sawant Says She is Praying Adil Khan Gets Bail But Won’t be Able to Forgive Him: ‘I Was a Good Wife’

Rakhi Sawant Says She is Praying Adil Khan Gets Bail: Rakhi Sawant has just come out of a devastating phase from her personal life. After winning the strained legal battle with her husband Adil Khan she recently bought a new home in Dubai. She recently interacted with paps about travelling to Dubai. The actor also spoke about Adil’s jail term and stated that she is praying for his bail. Rakhi had earlier accused Adil of infidelity and even cheating her by taking her money. The actor’s mother’s demise also took an emotional toll on her. She recently broke down during one of her song launch events.

RAKHI SAWANT SAYS SHE IS PRAYING FOR ADIL KHAN’S BAIL

Rakhi, in an interaction with media told “Aaj subah mai namaz padhi aur mere dil me khayal aya ki ramzan ka matlab hota hai logon ko maaf karna. Adil ko mai maaf to nahi kar sakti dil se but ye dua karti hun Mysore court me bail jaaye (I was offering my prayer this morning and had a thought. Ramzan is the month of forgiveness. I may not be able to forgive Adil, but I pray that he gets bail in the court).” She further added “”I was a good wife to him but he ruined my life. I shouldn’t have loved him so much. I want him to get out on bail, however, the allegations are very serious. I want to send a message to him through the media, ‘Adil, if you get bail, then don’t ruin someone else’s life. Try changing yourself and if you get married now then please don’t mistreat that person as you did to me.’ I will never get back to him. I want to lead my life alone henceforth. I am praying for him and his well-being.”

