Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh Oozes Oomph in Sizzling Yellow Bikini at Beach Vacation in Maldives, Pics

By: admin

Date:


Rakul Preet Singh looks spectacular and stunning in her sizzling yellow bikini at beach vacation in Maldives. Pics

Rakul Preet Singh Oozes Oomph in Sizzling Bikini: Rakul Preet Singh has often spoken about her love for beach holidays and swimming. The actress candidly opened up about how she has always been a pool baby since childhood while her father took her for swimming lessons. Being an army brat, the Chhatriwali actress is quite adventurous when it comes to sports. Rakul follows a disciplined health regime and is very particular about her Yoga and gym sessions. She also follows a balanced diet to stay fit and healthy. While posting about her Maldives vacation, she shared her beach pictures in stunning bikini.

CHECK OUT RAKUL PREET SINGH’S VIRAL BEACH PHOTOS:

Rakul Preet Singh chills at the beach in Maldives. (PC/Instagram/rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh oozes oomph in sexy yellow bikini. (PC/Instagram/rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh looks gorgeous in floral crop-top and pants. (PC/Instagram/rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh is all smiles in Maldives. (PC/Instagram/rakulpreet)

RAKUL PREET SINGH SLAYS IN HOT YELLOW BIKINI

Rakul took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as “Chirpy and happy 💛💛💛.” The bubbly actress looked alluring and sensual in her smoking hot yellow bikini. She dropped a series of candid pictures from the beach as she chilled and walked over the sand. Her dedication towards fitness reflects in the pictures as she flaunts her hot-toned legs in the skimpy beachwear. Netizens dropped heart, heart-filled-eye and fire emojis praising her sensual avatar. The actress also wore bkack sunglasses and a hat. Rakul also shared her pics in floral crop-top and matching pants from the beachside resort in another post and wrote in her caption “Magic light magic moments ❤️❤️.” A few weeks ago she had shared a video clip from her Cryotherapy session at -15 degree donning a light-blue bikini.

Rakul will next be seen in the Tamil sci-fi comedy Ayalaan (2023). She will also feature in Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal starrer vigilante actioner Indian 2 (2023). The actress will also feature in romantic-thriller I Love You, co-starring Pawail Gulati which is scheduled to release on Jio Cinemas.

For more updates on Rakul Preet Singh's Maldives vacation, check out this space at India.com.










