  • 6291968677
  • thetimesofbengal@gmail.com
  • Garia,Kolkata
Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh Stuns in Hot Neon Green Bikini While Sunbathing at Dubai Vacation Pics

admin July 23, 2023 0 2 min read


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Rakul Preet Singh Stuns in Hot Neon-Green Bikini While Sunbathing at Dubai Vacation, Pics

Rakul Preet Singh looks stunning in sizzling neon-green bikini while sunbathing at Dubai Vacation. Pics

Rakul Preet Singh Stuns in Hot Neon-Green Bikini While Sunbathing at Dubai Vacation, Pics
Rakul Preet Singh Stuns in Hot Neon-Green Bikini While Sunbathing at Dubai Vacation, Pics

Rakul Preet Singh Stuns in Neon-Green Bikini at Dubai Vacation: Rakul Preet Singh is known for her love for vacations apart from being dedicated towards her craft. The actress who recently received accolades for her acting prowess in Runway 34, Doctor G, Chhatriwali and I Love You recently went for her exotic vacation at Dubai, UAE (United Arab Emirates). Rakul has often admitted in her interviews as well as social media posts about her love for beach holidays and swimming at the sea and pool. The I Love You actress who follows a disciplined fitness regime recently posted her pictures in stunning beachwear.

CHECK OUT RAKUL PREET SINGH’S VIRAL PHOTOS:

Rakul Preet Singh Stuns in Hot Neon-Green Bikini While Sunbathing at Dubai Vacation, Pics

Rakul Preet Singh Stuns in Hot Neon-Green Bikini While Sunbathing at Dubai Vacation, Pics (PC/Instagram/rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh Stuns in Hot Neon-Green Bikini While Sunbathing at Dubai Vacation, Pics

Rakul Preet Singh Stuns in Hot Neon-Green Bikini While Sunbathing at Dubai Vacation, Pics (PC/Instagram/rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh Stuns in Hot Neon-Green Bikini While Sunbathing at Dubai Vacation, Pics

Rakul Preet Singh Stuns in Hot Neon-Green Bikini While Sunbathing at Dubai Vacation, Pics (PC/Instagram/rakulpreet)

RAKUL PREET SINGH SIZZLES IN NEON-GREEN BIKINI

Rakul took to her Instagram handle and posted her series of photos in sizzling bikini. The actress looked alluring and sensuous in her beach pics. In the candid pictures she can be seen chilling at a bench as well as walking near the sea amid waves. Rakul donned a sexy neon-green bikini and paired it with an unbuttoned light green shirt and black sunglasses. The actress is the perfect blend of sensuality and cuteness as she drops her dimples in the exotic beach pics. Rakul brings the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal in the photos as she flaunts her hot-toned legs. She is known for her strict health and fitness regime and dedication towards Yoga and workout. The I Love You actress makes sure not skip her Yoga studio or gym in order to maintain her sexy and captivating physique. Rakul captioned her post as, “Sun and sand ☀️@anantaradubai
#anantaradubai.”

Rakul will next be seen in the Tamil sci-fi comedy Ayalaan (2023). She will also feature in Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal starrer vigilante actioner Indian 2 (2023). The actress recently featured in romantic-thriller I Love You, co-starring Pawail Gulati which is streaming on Jio Cinemas.

For more updates on Rakul Preet Singh’s Dubai vacation, check out this space at India.com.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

admin

View More Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top ways to beat the kitchen heat during summers

Summer is all about lazy afternoons, with family fighting over a board game or chilling with a bowl of cold whipped cream on mangoes.  But […]

April 12, 2023 0 2 min read

Ranveer Singh Channels His Inner Rocky, Arrives In Lamborghini At Airport

Home Entertainment Watch: Ranveer Singh Channels His Inner Rocky, Arrives In Lamborghini At Airport Ranveer Singh made a rocking entry at the airport in his […]

July 17, 2023 0 2 min read

Abheda Entertament Ventures starts its new Office at Ranikuthi

Abheda Entertament Ventures is a new venture that has been started to bring the best of cinema to the world. The company will focus on […]

June 6, 2023 0 56 sec read

ICSI flags off its 1st National Women’s Conference in Kolkata

The 1st National Women’s Conference of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) was inaugurated by Chief Guest, Smt Chandrima Bhattacharya, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Finance & […]

March 24, 2023 0 1 min read
Verified by MonsterInsights