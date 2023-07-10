Ram Charan and Jr NTR To Begin Shoot Soon

Ram Charan and Jr NTR Starrer Mega blockbuster RRR’s sequel has been officially confirmed. The shoot for the movie is set to begin soon.

Blockbuster Film RRR’s Sequel Confirmed. (Credits: Instagram)

RRR, the film directed by SS Rajamouli and featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the main leads, achieved remarkable success at the box office. It surpassed previous records and established itself as one of the most significant commercial blockbusters in the previous year. It gained worldwide acclaim and exposure after winning an Oscar for the song “Naatu Naatu.” Following the resounding success of the film, talks about the possibility of a sequel have been in circulation. Fans can now rejoice with the thrilling news that the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster film RRR has been officially confirmed.

The confirmation of a sequel to RRR has brought immense joy to fans who are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this remarkable cinematic universe. The collaboration of powerhouse performers Ram Charan and Jr NTR promises another spectacular film that will captivate audiences worldwide.

Manobala Vijayabalan’s tweet confirming RRR’s Sequel

In a recent tweet, Manobala Vijayabalan has announced that the sequel to the movie #RRRMovie has been officially confirmed. He stated, “#RRRMovie sequel CONFIRMED. “We are planning to make a sequel of #RamCharan – #NTR’s #RRR. It will be in Hollywood Standards. The movie will either be directed by SS Rajamouli or someone under SSR supervision. Mahabaratham : The dream project of SS Rajamouli will commence very soon after the completion of Mahesh Babu’s jungle adventure film.”- Vijayendra Prasad.”

Vijayabalan’s recent tweet has officially confirmed the highly anticipated sequel to the Mega Project. The speculation surrounding this sequel has been ongoing for quite some time, and now it has finally become a reality. Just like its predecessor, the sequel is anticipated to feature a star-studded cast, adding to the excitement and expectations surrounding the film. Fans and movie enthusiasts can now look forward to witnessing another blockbuster installment in this popular franchise.

RRR: A Triumph of Indian Cinema

RRR, gave spectacular performance spanning across India, and achieved worldwide success and garnered immense praise from the Academy. This monumental blockbuster was helmed by SS Rajamouli and boasted an illustrious ensemble cast, featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, and numerous other luminaries.















