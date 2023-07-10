Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Ram Charan and Jr NTR To Begin Shoot Soon

By: admin

Date:

.


Ram Charan and Jr NTR Starrer Mega blockbuster RRR’s sequel has been officially confirmed. The shoot for the movie is set to begin soon.

RRR Sequel Confirmed: Ram Charan and Jr NTR To Begin Shoot Soon
Blockbuster Film RRR’s Sequel Confirmed. (Credits: Instagram)

RRR, the film directed by SS Rajamouli and featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the main leads, achieved remarkable success at the box office. It surpassed previous records and established itself as one of the most significant commercial blockbusters in the previous year. It gained worldwide acclaim and exposure after winning an Oscar for the song “Naatu Naatu.” Following the resounding success of the film, talks about the possibility of a sequel have been in circulation. Fans can now rejoice with the thrilling news that the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster film RRR has been officially confirmed.

The confirmation of a sequel to RRR has brought immense joy to fans who are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this remarkable cinematic universe. The collaboration of powerhouse performers Ram Charan and Jr NTR promises another spectacular film that will captivate audiences worldwide.

Manobala Vijayabalan’s tweet confirming RRR’s Sequel

In a recent tweet, Manobala Vijayabalan has announced that the sequel to the movie #RRRMovie has been officially confirmed. He stated, “#RRRMovie sequel CONFIRMED. “We are planning to make a sequel of #RamCharan – #NTR’s #RRR. It will be in Hollywood Standards. The movie will either be directed by SS Rajamouli or someone under SSR supervision. Mahabaratham : The dream project of SS Rajamouli will commence very soon after the completion of Mahesh Babu’s jungle adventure film.”- Vijayendra Prasad.”

Vijayabalan’s recent tweet has officially confirmed the highly anticipated sequel to the Mega Project. The speculation surrounding this sequel has been ongoing for quite some time, and now it has finally become a reality. Just like its predecessor, the sequel is anticipated to feature a star-studded cast, adding to the excitement and expectations surrounding the film. Fans and movie enthusiasts can now look forward to witnessing another blockbuster installment in this popular franchise.

RRR: A Triumph of Indian Cinema

RRR, gave spectacular performance spanning across India, and achieved worldwide success and garnered immense praise from the Academy. This monumental blockbuster was helmed by SS Rajamouli and boasted an illustrious ensemble cast, featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, and numerous other luminaries.










Source link

Previous article
IPL Brand Value Sees Massive Rise, Chennai Super Kings No. 1 Among Franchises: Study
Next article
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Dunki’s non-theatrical rights sold for Rs 480 crore: Reports
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights