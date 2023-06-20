Menu
Ram Charan Fans Welcome Actor Baby With Grand Celebration Outside Hospital, Watch Videos

Ram Charan’s fans celebrated baby girl’s birth by cutting a huge cake with ‘Congratulations’ written on it outside Apollo Hospital. Watch the videos here.

Ram Charan‘s fans just can’t keep calm as they welcomed the RRR actor and Upasana Kamineni’s daughter with a grand celebration outside the hospital on Tuesday. The actor’s fans looked super excited. In viral pictures and videos, fans can be seen cutting the cake and dancing to beats of dhol after the exciting news. Fans celebrated this occasion by cutting a huge cake with ‘Congratulations’ written on it outside Apollo Hospital. They also flew a bunch of red balloons and danced on dhol beats.

The power couple Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child on Tuesday.

Confirming the news, a staff member from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad informed ANI that the duo was blessed with a baby girl in the wee hours of June 20. A medical bulletin released by Apollo Hospital also went viral, confirming the child’s arrival. “Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on the 20th June 2023 at Apollo Hospital Jubilee hills Hyderabad. Both the baby and mother are doing well,” read the bulletin.

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and since then they have been sticking with each other through thick and thin. After being married for 11 years, the two announced their pregnancy in December 2022. “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic),” the couple announced.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in the Telugu film ‘Waltair Veerayya’, directed by Bobby Kolli. In the coming months, he will be seen as ‘Bholaa Shankar’. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film will also feature Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role.

Ram Charan, on the other hand, will be seen in director Shankar’s upcoming action film ‘Game Changer’ opposite actor Kiara Advani.










