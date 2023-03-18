Home

Ram Charan Opens up on RRR Oscar Win And Rise of South Cinema: ‘Stories From Indian Culture And Folklore Connect With Audiences’

Ram Charan Opens up on RRR Oscars Win: Ram Charan has been receiving a royal welcome from fans ever since his Oscar win. The actor has attained a new milestone with all the praise and adulation coming from global fans and western filmmakers for his portrayal of Indian revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju. Apart from winning the 95th Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu, RRR is a huge commercial hit in Japan and USA. Filmmakers like James Cameron and Steven Spielberg congratulated director SS Rajamouli’s vision and even appreciated Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s acting prowess as well. Now, post his arrival in India he opened up on the international acceptance of South cinema and the global recognition to RRR by movie-goers and film critics.

RAM CHARAN SAYS ‘LAGAAN’ AND ‘PARASITE’ ARE ROOTED IN CULTURE

In an interaction with India Today, Ram Charan told “Yes. This has begun and it had a very strong impact on our films. In Telugu, it is happening with Baahubali and now crossing all boundaries. I feel RRR is a big hit not because it is from the South. We have so many industries from Bengal to Tamil Nadu in the South. We have fantastic directors. And I feel what will really make an impact with the West, is the stories that are rooted in our stories… Magadheera was like that. Lagaan was like that. Parasite from Korea – it was their own story. Anybody who makes films from their culture, folklore, struggles, and emotions – India has all of that. And the West and global audience are ready to accept somebody who is original.”

RAM CHARAN DEDICATED ‘NAATU NAATU’ OSCAR WIN TO ‘RRR’ TEAM AND AUDIENCES

On RRR‘s win at Oscars 2023, Ram Charan wrote an emotional post which read as “RRR is and will always remain as the most special film of our lives and of Indian Cinema history. I can’t thank everyone enough for manifesting the Oscar Award. It still feels like I am living in a dream. Thank you all for the unstoppable support and love. SS Rajamouli Garu and MM Keeravani Garu are the most precious gems of our Indian film industry. Thank you both for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this masterpiece. Naatu Naatu is an emotion across the globe. Thank you lyricist Chandrabose Gary, singers Rahul Sipligunk & Kaala Bharaiva, and choreographer Prem Rakshith for bringing together this emotion. To my co-star Tarak – Thank you, brother! I hope to dance with you and create records again. Thank you, Alia Bhatt, for being the sweetest co-star. This award belongs to every Indian actor, technician, and filmgoer. My heartfelt thanks to all the fans across the world for all the love and support. This is our country’s win!”

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo and Alia Bhatt in a special appearance.

