Ram Charan Pens a Heartfelt Note on ‘Naatu Naatu’ Winning Oscar 2023: ‘The Award Belongs to Every Indian’

Ram Charan recently penned a heartfelt note after 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar in the Best Original Song category.

Ram Charan Pens a Heartfelt Note on ‘Naatu Naatu’ Oscar Win: SS Rajamouli’s RRR is not just a movie, it has become an emotion that has unified the whole nation. The film is a reason for celebration to every Indian elated over the global recognition to Naatu Naatu, Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Kaal Bhairava, Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Naatu Naatu bagged the prestigious 95th Academy Award in the Best Original Song category. It also won the award in the same category at Golden Globes 2023. After wining the award MM Keeravani gave a heartwarming speech. Ram Charan captioned his post as “We have won!! We have won as Indian Cinema!! We won as a country!! The Oscar Award is coming home!”.

CHECK OUT RAM CHARAN’S VIRAL TWEET:

RAM CHARAN GETS EMOTIONAL ON RRR’S OSCAR WIN

His note attached to the tweet read as “RRR is and will always remain as the most special film of our lives and of Indian Cinema history. I can’t thank everyone enough for manifesting the Oscar Award. It still feels like I am living in a dream. Thank you all for the unstoppable support and love. SS Rajamouli Garu and MM Keeravani Garu are the most precious gems of our Indian film industry. Thank you both for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this masterpiece. Naatu Naatu is an emotion across the globe. Thank you lyricist Chandrabose Gary, singers Rahul Sipligunk & Kaala Bharaiva, and choreographer Prem Rakshith for bringing together this emotion. To my co-star Tarak – Thank you, brother! I hope to dance with you and create records again. Thank you Alia Bhatt for being the sweetest co-star. This award belongs to every Indian actor, technician, and filmgoer. My heartfelt thanks to all the fans across the world for all the love and support. This is our country’s win!”.

RRR also has an extended cameo by Ajay Devgn and a special appearance by Alia Bhatt.

For more updates on RRR and Naatu Naatu, check out this space at India.com.

