Rana Daggubati Says Prabhas Deepikas Project K Will Break Boundaries Beyond Baahubali RRR

Rana Daggubati recently said that Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Project K will ‘break boundaries’ beyond ‘Baahubali’, ‘RRR.’

Rana Daggubati Says Prabhas-Deepika’s Project K Will ‘Break Boundaries’ Beyond ‘Baahubali’, ‘RRR’

Rana Daggubati Says ‘Project K’ Will ‘Break Boundaries’: Rana Daggubati always backs the rise of South cinema during his interviews or participation at panel discussions about films and diversity. The actor has worked in both Bollywood and Telugu movies and is recently being hailed for his noir web show Rana Naidu. However, it is his impactful portrayal of the fearsome antagonist Bhallaldev in Baahubali which got him PAN (popular-across-nation) India recognition. Rana has a decent rapport with filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his Baahubali co-star Prabhas. The Rana Naidu actor recently gave his honest views on Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer sci-fi actioner Project K and expressed his excitment about the same.

RANA DAGGUBATI HAILS PROJECT K

Rana, while speaking at India Today Conclave opined, “We celebrate each other’s cinema fully. Like there is another film called Project K, which Nag Ashwin is directing with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. That’s a film we are really looking forward to in Telugu. That film will, I think will break the boundaries that both Baahubali and RRR haven’t done.” He further added, “Pushing that boundary to the next edge. I am really looking forward to that film and it could really become a global film from Telugu (cinema).” Producer Ashwini Dutt has approached Kamal Haasan with a whopping offer of Rs 150 crore as remuneration to play the antagonist in Project K according to the internet buzz. However, a reliable source confirming the news denied about the Rs 150 crore amount. Project K was announced in February 2020 during the production banner Vyjayanthi Movies’ 50th anniversary. The movie is the first part of the futuristic series planned by writer-director Nag Ashwin. Mickey J Meyer is composing the score, while Dani Sanchez Lopez is the cinematographer in the magnum opus.

Apart from Prabhas and Deepika, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani play crucial roles in Project K.

For more updates on Rana Daggubati and Project K, check out this space at India.com.















