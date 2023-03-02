Home

Rana Naidu: Rana Daggubati Shares Emotional Anecdote From His Upcoming Action Series

Rana Naidu: Actor Rana Daggubati, who is gearing up for his streaming series ‘Rana Naidu’, has shared that while working on the series, he and his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati, who portrays his on-screen father, explored a different dynamic to their relationship. The actor explained: “I usually play characters that are either good or bad, but Rana is a mix of both. He lives a dark life but also works hard to support his family. Besides the name, I don’t have much in common with him. Rana in the show has a complex past and deals with anger in an extreme way. It was challenging for me because I’m usually a chill person.”

Rana plays the role of a brooding fixer in the series and will be available to stream soon on Netflix from March 10. ‘Rana Naidu’ brings together superstar duo Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati on screen for the first time.

He further mentioned: “Luckily, my uncle and I have a great relationship off-screen, so it was fun to explore a different dynamic on set. We definitely struggled with the profanity, but we focused on the time we got between action and cut to really hone in our characters, in that moment it was only Rana Vs Naga and all the rage they had between them”.

