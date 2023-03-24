Rana Naidu Gaurav Chopra Opens up on Working With Transgender Actor Says I Dont Differentiate

Home

Rana Naidu: Gaurav Chopra Opens up on Working With Transgender Actor, Says 'I Don't Differentiate'

Actor Gaurav Chopra, who is basking in the success of his recently released OTT series ‘Rana Naidu’, shared his experience working with a transgender person in ‘Rana Naidu’.

Often male or female actors are cast to essay the role of a transgender person. But 'Rana Naidu' went a step ahead and cast a transgender person.

Gaurav Chopra, who plays the character of Prince Reddy in the show, said: “The sequence did not display any nudity. Because a transgender person was involved, it was conceptually brave. I believe it was a landmark decision by Karan Anshuman, our creative director, to cast a transgender person in the part.” He continued: “If someone is my co-actor, I don’t differentiate and treat them any differently based on their gender and their sexual preferences and it is very important to give respect and feel equal while doing such a scene. I will still play the scene with the same conviction if it was anyone. I treated Chandni with the same regard and seriousness as I did Rana and Ventakesh sir.”

He further mentioned: “I believe in treating everyone equally because I’m constructing the scene with a co-actor. I am aware that I am acting in a scenario with another person, and that only when both actors perform well will the scene appear excellent.”

‘Rana Naidu’ is currently streaming on Netflix.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.











