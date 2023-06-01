Home

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Reunion Pics: Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone Take us Back to Bunny-Naina, And Their Happily Ever After!

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani reunion had Bunny, Naina, Avi, Aditi and all that beautiful nostalgia. Check out the pictures of the film’s team as they celebrate 10 years of YJHD.

The ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ team had a reunion (Photo: Instagram/ Ayan Mukerji)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Reunion: Not all stories are made in heaven but Naina and Bunny’s is definitely the one made forever. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s epic portrayal of the respective characters in ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani‘ left the fans with beautiful memories. And as the film completed 10 years on Wednesday, it was the best time to recall all the emotions and the fun that came with the film – both for the fans and the people associated with YJHD. What could excite fans more than the reunion of Bunny, Naina, Aditi, and Avi?

Wednesday night was all about reliving all those memories as Ranbir, Deepika, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin reunited to celebrate the 10 years of their film ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani‘. The director of the romantic comedy, Ayan Mukerji took to social media to share a glimpse of their get-together and it almost looked like the time stood still. The photos that Ayan dropped on Instagram featured his friends and actors posing together and flashing their million-doll smiles.

Ranbir and Deepika twinned for the house party in black outfits while Kalki wore a cute brown dress. Aditya looked dapper in his crisp solid shirt as they all hugged each other and got clicked together. Another photo featured Karan Johar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Manish Malhotra, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Pritam Chakraborty sharing a beautiful moment as they celebrated the film together. The photos spoke volumes of their ecstatic chemistry and the love that never faded away.

CHECK THE VIRAL PICTURES FROM ‘YEH JAWAANI HAI DEEWANI’ REUNION:

‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani‘ was one of the highest-grossing films of 2012. It reshaped Ranbir and Deepika’s careers and made them the epic Jodi whose chemistry can never go wrong on-screen. Ayan pulled a casting coup by having Kalki and Aditya on board as Bunny and Naina’s best friends. It was the story that the young audience related to and the romance that looked relatable. Madhuri Dixit and Rana Dagubbati made their own beautiful contributions to the film.

Ayan has made other movies after YJHD and yet he is often requested to make the second part of the film – to continue the story of Bunny and Naina. What are your thoughts on having YJHD 2?















