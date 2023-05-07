Home

Ranbir Kapoor Drops Major Hint at ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ Sequel: ‘Ayan Had a Very Nice Story’

Ranbir Kapoor recently dropped major hint at ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ sequel with Ayan Mukerji in an interaction with his fans.

Ranbir Kapoor Hints Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Sequel: Ranbir Kapoor often makes his fans go bonkers with his candid statements and revelations. The actor who is basking high on the success of Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar recently dropped a major hint in one of his interactions. Ranbir, who has worked with Ayan Mukerji in two more films other than Brahmastra – Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, opened up about the latter. When asked which other film of his could have a sequel, Ranbir replied Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. The movie is still considered one of the best works of Ranbir, Ayan and Deepika Padukone.

RANBIR KAPOOR REVEALS ABOUT YEH JAWAANI HAI DEEWANI SEQUEL

While speaking to his fans, Ranbir stated that “I think Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani would make a good sequel… Ayan also had a very nice story, I remember, but then he went into this Brahmastra journey. But, never say never. He might make it after a couple of years. I think the story will be 10 years forward where Bunny, Naina, Avi and Aditi, where they are in their lives. I think it’ll be quite interesting and nice to explore those characters.” Ranbir had previously opened up on YJHD sequel in a Bollywood Hungama interview in 2018. He had said that “Ayan is on the journey to make Brahmastra, which is very time-consuming. But we have often spoken about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2. He also has an idea for it and he seldom says we should have just done that it would be an easier film. More easier than Brahmastra, because he is going quite crazy, making this film. You never know. Maybe between Brahmastra Part 1 and 2, we get a window of six months.”

Ranbir will next be seen in Kabir Singh fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal which releases on August 11, 2023. The film will be clashing with Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2.

