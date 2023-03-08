Home

Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor Reveals ‘Animal’ Made Me Realise ‘I Am Inadequate’

Ranbir Kapoor revealed his upcoming film Animal was challenging and it really shook him as an actor.

Ranbir Kapoor Takes U-Turn on His Pakistan Statement: ‘My First Priority is Always The Country’

Ranbir Kapoor says his upcoming film Animal made him realise how inadequate he is as an actor and pushed him to work hard. The crime drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. Ranbir, who has around 30 days of work left on Animal, said his character in the movie is an “alpha” with shades of grey, unlike his real self. “It’s a new territory for me. It’s a crime drama and a father-son story. It’s something audiences don’t expect me to do. It has got shades of grey. He is very alpha, again something I’m not. So, I’m looking forward to it.

“It is completely out of my comfort zone. As an actor, such challenges are important as it really shook me up. It made me work hard, and realise how inadequate I’m and how much I needed to work to reach a certain level,” the actor told PTI. Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal is set to release on August 11.

Ranbir, 40, said he hasn’t signed any film post Animal, but is hopeful that the much-anticipated Kishore Kumar biopic with director Anurag Basu will be on track soon. The duo have previously worked on Barfi and Jagga Jasoos. “The Kishore Kumar biopic has been in discussion for some time. We are still in talks. Basu is working on the script. Apart from that, there is nothing,” the actor said.

Reports of the actor starring in the biopic of the legendary singer-actor have been doing the rounds for many years. He recently confirmed that he is part of the film at a promotional event of his latest release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in Kolkata.

Post the pandemic, the film industry is going through a phase of course correction, believes Ranbir. “There is a correction happening in the industry. To be honest, not many films are being made right now. Lot of actors and stars are sitting at home. I guess people are confused, what is a cinema film, what is an OTT film. It is a confusing time right now. Hopefully, we will come out of it stronger with better ideas and good content,” he added.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar released in cinemas on Wednesday. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Anubhav Singh Bassi. It is produced by Luv Films and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

With inputs from PTI











