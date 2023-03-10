Ranbir Kapoor Rom-Com Reaches Rs 25 Crore, Weekend to Boost Numbers

Home

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor’s Rom-Com Reaches Rs 25 Crore, Weekend to Boost Numbers!

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s romantic comedy looks at a happy weekend to boost its earning after the Holi opening day.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 2: Luv Ranjan’s rom-com in five years, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar saw the expected dip in numbers on its second day. The Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer collected Rs 15.73 crore nett on its first day after which it dropped to around 40 per cent on Thursday and earned around Rs 9-10.50 crore nett.

TU JHOOTHI MAIN MAKKAAR BOX OFFICE COLLECTION LATEST UDPATE

While the drop on the second day was expected, the numbers proved that the film was helped a lot by the festival of Holi on its opening day. After Thursday, the two-day collection of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stands at around Rs 24.73-26.23 crore. As reported by the trade website sacnilk, the film might reach around Rs 35 crore after its third day at the Box Office.

TJMM has received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. The film is a basic rom-com on the lines of Ranjan’s previous hit films starring Kartik Aaryan – Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. A fresh pairing with Ranbir and Shraddha has definitely created some buzz around the film but it will be interesting to see how the film enters the weekend from Friday and performs till Sunday. The real test though, like any other film, will only begin on Monday.

Meanwhile, TJMM has registered the fourth-best Bollywood opening post-pandemic. The film beat the likes of Ram Setu, Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bachchan Paandey, 83, and Laal Singh Chaddha to become the fourth Hindi language film to open big in theatres post-pandemic.

CHECK TOP 10 BEST BOLLYWOOD OPENERS POST-PANDEMIC:

Pathaan: Rs 55.72 crore Brahmastra: Rs 30.37 crore Sooryavanshi: Rs 26.11 crore (Diwali) Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Rs 15.73 crore (Holi) Drishyam 2: Rs 14.92 crore Ram Setu: Rs 14.71 crore (Diwali) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Rs 13.41 crore Bachchan Paandey: Rs 12.18 crore (Holi) 83: Rs 11.96 crore Laal Singh Chaddha: Rs 11.58 crore

