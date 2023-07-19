Home

Ranbir Kapoor Says Alia Bhatt Is Too ‘Competitive’ To Play Football With

In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor said Alia Bhatt is “too competitive” and that is the reason why he would never want to play football with her.

Ranbir said that he would never want to play against his wife Alia Bhatt as she is very competitive.

Everyone knows how big of a football fan Ranbir Kapoor is. He has often been spotted playing the sport with his friends from the film industry. Ranbir also owns a football club named Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League. He played for the All-Star FC in a charity football match against the Indian cricketers. His wife Alia Bhatt has also accompanied him to several games and is a big supporter of his club. In a chat, Ranbir talked about how he would never want to play the sport with Alia.

Ranbir Kapoor On Alia Bhatt And Football

In a recent interaction for the launch of Mumbai City FC’s jersey, Ranbir Kapoor talked about his love for football and recalled how he has been following the sport since he was a kid. While he was expressing his passion for the game, the actor was asked about one opponent he would never play football against. Ranbir said that he would never want to play against his wife Alia Bhatt as she is very competitive.

Ranbir Kapoor told the interviewer, “I think I’ll choose my wife Alia, because she’s very competitive and if I beat her, I know that I’ll be hearing about it for a long time and she’ll really sulk with me. So I think I would avoid playing with her.” The Brahmastra star said that it’s his loss at any cost since if he wins Alia will be “sulking”, and if he loses she will keep reminding him of the loss for a long time.

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt

Ranbir and Alia are one of the star couples of Bollywood. They started dating each other back when they were shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Ranbir and Alia have been married for over a year now. The couple were blessed with daughter Raha Kapoor in November.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Line-Up

Ranbir Kapoor’s last venture, Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, was a financial success. The movie earned around Rs 220 crore worldwide. Ranbir is awaiting the release of his next action thriller Animal. The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.















