Ranbir Kapoor Takes a Sly Jibe at Journo When Asked About Bollywood’s Bad Phase: ‘Pathaan Ka Collection Dekha’

Ranbir Kapoor recently took a sly jibe at a journalist when he was asked about Bollywood’s bad phase at a promotional event.

Ranbir Kapoor Takes a Sly Jibe at Journo: Ranbir Kapoor, known for his charismatic persona and flamboyance is winning hearts with the trailer and songs of his upcoming rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The peppy numbers Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai and Show Me The Thumka are breaking the internet. His sizzling on-screen chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor from the romantic song Tere Pyaar Mein from TJMM is setting the internet ablaze. The actor is also busy with the promotions of his movie and netizens are going gaga over his humility. The actor recently danced with his fans and even hugged one of his fans who broke the security and came closer to him. Now, in one of the vents he took a sly jibe at a journo who spoke about the bad phase of Bollywood.

CHECK OUT RANBIR KAPOOR’S VIRAL VIDEO:

Interview-Bollywood ka time kharab chal rha hai RK- kya baat kar rhi hai #Pathaan ke collection nahi dekhe kya The way he roasted bbc tho😂😂 pic.twitter.com/F8WLOhdQn7 — WordMinter (@SimonMinter7_) February 22, 2023

RANBIR KAPOOR TAKES A SLY DIG AT JOURNO

Ranbir said “Kya baat kar rahi hai? Pathaan ki collection dekhi nahi tune (What are you saying? Have you not seen the box office collection of Pathaan?)” He also quizzed her and asked “Pehle, aap kaunsi publication se ho (Which media publication you are from?)”. Reacting to her reply he took a dig at her and pointed out “BBC News. Abhi toh aapke bhi kuch chal rahe hai na aaj kalâ€¦uska kya? Pehle woh jawab do (I think something is going on with your company these days. What about that, you tell me first).” The TJMM actor took home the Best Actor trophy at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. Reacting to the same, Ranbir in an interaction with Hindustan Times opined, “My performance wasn’t outstanding in Brahmastra but it feels great to get an award”.

Ranbir’s upcoming film TJMM, also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles.

